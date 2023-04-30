The Toronto Maple Leafs finally snapped their long run of frustration in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Saturday night's overtime win at Tampa Bay.

The result added another drought to the Buffalo Sabres' resume heading into next season.

John Tavares' goal that produced Toronto's 2-1 overtime victory in Game 6 over the Lightning gave the Leafs their first series win since 2004, which had been the longest ongoing run in the NHL and tied for the fifth-longest of all time.

Who has now gone the longest without winning a series? None other than your Buffalo Sabres, who haven't won one since their second-round triumph over the New York Rangers in 2007.

(The Sabres, of course, have only played three series since that one but that's another whole story.)

Ending their playoff series skid at 8 and snapping an 11 game losing streak in potential clinching games by beating the Lightning 2-1 Saturday night, the @MapleLeafs won their 1st round since a 2004 Conf QF vs OTT. As a result, they also snapped a streak that's tied for 5th here pic.twitter.com/c75GcfK6N2 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 30, 2023

So Buffalo owns the longest drought in NHL history for not making the playoffs, at 12 years and counting since losing Game 7 of the first round at Philadelphia in 2011, and now also has the longest active dry spell for winning a series. Quite a double play.

Postseason victory droughts Team Year of last win Buffalo 2007 Arizona 2012 New Jersey 2012 Detroit 2013 Los Angeles 2014 Chicago 2015 Minnesota 2015

Sabres fans can take solace they are not yet close to the record for that one. It's 24 seasons, set by the Florida Panthers after they advanced to the 1996 Stanley Cup final and didn't win another series until beating the Washington Capitals in six games in last year's first round.

The Winnipeg Jets/Arizona Coyotes are next at 23 seasons, a run snapped by the Coyotes' run to the 2012 Western Conference final. But Arizona hasn't won a series since and is tied with New Jersey for second on the list behind the Sabres.

The Devils have not won since advancing to the 2012 Stanley Cup final against Los Angeles and could have ended that streak Saturday night, but lost Game 6 to the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden. Coach Lindy Ruff's Devils got another chance in Game 7 on Monday night in Newark.

The Leafs survived a series where the road team won five of the six games. Toronto became the first team in NHL history to win three road games in overtime in the same series, going 3-0 in Amalie Arena. The Lightning went 2-1 in Scotiabank Arena but couldn't get the series back to Toronto for a climactic Game 7 on Monday night.