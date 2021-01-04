Scrimmage observations: Carter Hutton, the Sabres' 'star of the game'

Reinhart set up Staal for a pair of one-timers and their line was one of the few bright spots on Gold’s offense. Staal is very strong on the forecheck, as he showed Monday by quickly prying the puck away from Rasmus Asplund to regain possession for his line.

5. Thompson steps in: A season-ending shoulder injury suffered last November has limited Tage Thompson to only one NHL game since March 2019, yet he was one of the best players on the ice Monday. The former first-round draft pick forced a turnover before assisting on Ruotsalainen’s goal and was outstanding with the puck in the offensive zone.

Earlier in the shift, Thompson executed a breakout pass to Hall that started the rush. Thompson used his reach to protect the puck from defenders, drove to the net consistently and generated several scoring chances. He also hit the post multiple times. It’s an important camp for Thompson after he received a three-year contract.

“I’ve put in a lot of work over the offseason and I think when you’re away from the game for that long, the hunger is there too,” said Thompson. “I was itching to get back on the ice and now that I have the opportunity, just taking advantage of it. Mentally preparing yourself for the start of camp was a big thing for me."

Rochester Americans commit to participating in AHL season The Sabres' top minor-league affiliate, the Rochester Americans, committed to participate in the American Hockey League season.