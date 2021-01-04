Scrimmage observations: Carter Hutton, the Sabres' 'star of the game'

With one shot down the KeyBank Center ice, goalie Carter Hutton earned some bragging rights over a few of his Buffalo Sabres teammates.
Hutton corralled the puck off the faceoff late in the Sabres’ intrasquad scrimmage Monday and fired it into the opposing empty net for the final goal of Blue’s 5-1 win over Gold.
“Obviously, it’s kinda cool to score a goal,” said Hutton, who is amid his third training camp with the team. “It’s just a scrimmage, but it’s a real game for us.”
The intensity of the scrimmage is what made the rest of Hutton’s performance so impressive. He was in control from opening puck drop, stopping several scoring chances created by the dynamic forward line of Jeff Skinner, Eric Staal and Sam Reinhart.
“It’s a bit of a whirlwind,” Hutton said. “You come in and you go from however many months off to right into the full tilt, playing hockey and you have games coming fast and hard. I think, for me, the preparation I put in to have the confidence in my fitness so when it came to hockey the rest can take care of itself. For me, getting back to what I do best and trying to play my game and help out whenever I can.”
When the Blue team seemed to drag midway through the second period, Hutton stood tall to maintain the lead. It was an encouraging sign in what has been a disappointing start to training camp for the Sabres, who lost Zemgus Girgensons to a lower-body injury with 6:17 remaining in the second period.
Victor Olofsson and Jack Eichel are both out with upper-body injuries, though they are expected to join the team for practice Wednesday. Linus Ullmark, the favorite to start in goal for the Sabres, has yet to practice because an immigration issue caused him to arrive late to Buffalo.
That leaves Hutton as the unquestioned number one until Ullmark is game ready. The vision issue that hindered Hutton’s performance in 2019-20 is in the past, as illustrated by his 6-2 record while Ullmark was out with a lower-body injury last February.
“We’d have to call him the star of the game,” Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said of Hutton. “He really held his team in the game, especially through the midsection of the game. There were quite a few scoring chances by the gold team where he neutralized. I was very, very pleased with the confidence and the overall aura he showed.”
Ralph Krueger will need to reevaluate his plan for the Buffalo Sabres' roster after losing another forward during an intrasquad scrimmage Monday.
2. Arttu impresses: If Girgensons is out long-term, the Sabres may have trouble replacing him. There isn’t a winger in camp who possesses his blend of speed and physicality. Krueger should try Arttu Ruotsalainen on the wing after the 23-year-old’s performance Monday.
Ruotsalainen scored a tap-in goal on a pass by Tage Thompson and centered the top line alongside Taylor Hall. It wasn’t a flashy performance, but Ruotsalainen made smart decisions with and without the puck.
“We thought Arttu looked strong,” said Krueger. “You could see he’s been playing over in Europe. His game was compact. He makes good decisions, a good skater.”
3. Jokiharju scores twice: Defenseman Henri Jokiharju scored the Blue team's first two goals and demonstrated a willingness to shoot the puck.
Jokiharju fired a wrister through traffic to beat Jonas Johansson and his shot from the right wall found its way in the net. The 21-year-old is expected to open the season on the third defense pair with Colin Miller and could potentially see time on the power play.
Jokiharju’s biggest challenge will be in the defensive zone, as he still doesn’t have the necessary strength to win some battles in front of the net. He had an outstanding scrimmage with the puck, particularly on breakout passes. Jokiharju is always calm when under pressure and makes the smart 5- to 10-foot pass to start the Sabres’ offense.
“I want to be that way, obviously, and I want to prove I can be better,” Jokiharju said when asked if he’s proven he’s a full-time NHLer. “I think there are always steps up, so I want to try to work on my game hard.”
The NHL divisional realignment for the abbreviated 56-game schedule is meant to limit travel…
4. Staal a massive upgrade: Kevyn Adams put his stamp on this roster when acquiring Staal, a former teammate with whom he won a Stanley Cup in Carolina. The trade has paid immediate dividends for the Sabres, as Staal is a big, strong centerman with elite vision and has already developed synergy with Reinhart.
Reinhart set up Staal for a pair of one-timers and their line was one of the few bright spots on Gold’s offense. Staal is very strong on the forecheck, as he showed Monday by quickly prying the puck away from Rasmus Asplund to regain possession for his line.
5. Thompson steps in: A season-ending shoulder injury suffered last November has limited Tage Thompson to only one NHL game since March 2019, yet he was one of the best players on the ice Monday. The former first-round draft pick forced a turnover before assisting on Ruotsalainen’s goal and was outstanding with the puck in the offensive zone.
Earlier in the shift, Thompson executed a breakout pass to Hall that started the rush. Thompson used his reach to protect the puck from defenders, drove to the net consistently and generated several scoring chances. He also hit the post multiple times. It’s an important camp for Thompson after he received a three-year contract.
“I’ve put in a lot of work over the offseason and I think when you’re away from the game for that long, the hunger is there too,” said Thompson. “I was itching to get back on the ice and now that I have the opportunity, just taking advantage of it. Mentally preparing yourself for the start of camp was a big thing for me."
The Sabres' top minor-league affiliate, the Rochester Americans, committed to participate in the American Hockey League season.
6. Sheahan brings speed: Riley Sheahan, who joined the team on a professional tryout contract for camp, is playing well enough to make the Sabres’ roster or taxi squad. Sheahan, a 29-year-old with nine years of NHL experience, showed his speed Monday by skating past Brandon Davidson near the left wall and brings the type of presence on the forecheck that Krueger prefers. Sheahan is effective in the faceoff circle and led all Edmonton Oilers players in penalty-kill ice time last season.
The Sabres need a depth center like Sheahan in the event of an injury or if Curtis Lazar’s play slips.
7. Hall shines: Unsurprisingly, Hall was dominant during the scrimmage, using his elite speed to create time and space for his linemates. The 29-year-old shows incredible patience with the puck and tends to slow down the play while quickly assessing his next move.
For example, he carried the puck down the left wall, stopped near the faceoff dot in the offensive zone to draw the attention of an opponent and passed back to Miller, who fired a shot on goal. Imagine the offense Hall will generate when he skates with Eichel.