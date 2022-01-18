Scoring change in Rochester credits Jack Quinn with first four-goal game as a pro

Jack Quinn picked up another goal for the Rochester Amerks on Tuesday without even playing a game and it gave him a significant career milestone.

A scoring change by the American Hockey League has now credited Quinn with the tying goal in Rochester's overtime loss to Belleville on Saturday in Blue Cross Arena -- thus creating the first four-goal game of Quinn's career.

Quinn's shot at 19:56 of the third period was initially ruled to be deflected in off the body of captain Michael Mersch, but that decision was reversed Tuesday and the goal was award to Quinn.

A replay the Amerks tweeted Tuesday appears to show the puck striking Mersch in the face and going into the net, but the club had an overhead view that showed Mersch flinched and the puck never struck him. Instead, it deflected in off the back side of Belleville defenseman Colby Williams.

The AHL agreed with the assertion and made the change Tuesday.