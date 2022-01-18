Scoring change in Rochester credits Jack Quinn with first four-goal game as a pro

Jack Quinn picked up another goal for the Rochester Amerks on Tuesday without even playing a game and it gave him a significant career milestone.
While Tampa Bay rolled to a 6-1 win over Buffalo, Quinn showed why he’s considered a significant piece of the puzzle for the Sabres.
A scoring change by the American Hockey League has now credited Quinn with the tying goal in Rochester's overtime loss to Belleville on Saturday in Blue Cross Arena -- thus creating the first four-goal game of Quinn's career.
Quinn's shot at 19:56 of the third period was initially ruled to be deflected in off the body of captain Michael Mersch, but that decision was reversed Tuesday and the goal was award to Quinn.
A replay the Amerks tweeted Tuesday appears to show the puck striking Mersch in the face and going into the net, but the club had an overhead view that showed Mersch flinched and the puck never struck him. Instead, it deflected in off the back side of Belleville defenseman Colby Williams.
The AHL agreed with the assertion and made the change Tuesday.
Jack Quinn’s 4th goal OF THE GAME. pic.twitter.com/vCHiXsCeR7— Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) January 18, 2022
Quinn, the Sabres' No. 1 draft pick in 2020, made his NHL debut for Buffalo on Jan. 11 vs. Tampa Bay and has been red-hot for Rochester since his return to the AHL with five goals and eight points in three games.
The change makes Quinn the first AHL player to score four goals this season. He becomes the 17th player in Rochester history to notch a four-goal game and first since Derek Whitmore on Nov. 25, 2011.
Quinn has 17 goals in 23 games and is one behind AHL co-leaders and Chicago teammates Stefan Noeson and Andrew Poturalski, the Williamsville native. The change means Quinn and Mersch are tied for the team lead in goals.
The Amerks (19-11-2) remain second to Utica in the AHL's North Division. They return to action when they host Syracuse Wednesday night in Blue Cross Arena.