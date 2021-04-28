Sam Reinhart's successful transition to center strengthens Sabres' depth

BOSTON – Pavel Buchnevich’s desperate lunge for the puck had the New York Rangers in position to kill precious time off the Buffalo Sabres’ power play in a one-goal game Tuesday night.

Then Sam Reinhart knocked the puck away from Buchnevich, skated around the unsuspecting opponent, avoided another defender to give possession to Casey Mittelstadt and positioned himself in the slot.

Reinhart, almost seven years removed from his selection second overall by the Sabres, one-timed a shot over goalie Igor Shesterkin’s glove to tie the score with 3.2 seconds remaining in the second period.

The goal was Reinhart’s team-high 22nd of the season – the fastest he’s ever reached the 20-goal mark – and was the latest reminder of what the 25-year-old can accomplish in the middle of the ice. It was the type of sequence that interim coach Don Granato envisioned when he moved Reinhart back to center on March 31.

In 16 games since switching to his natural position, Reinhart has 10 goals with five assists for 15 points. Of all Reinhart has accomplished in his sixth full NHL season – including an expanded leadership role – he cited comfort at center as a primary area of growth.

