Sam Reinhart's successful transition to center strengthens Sabres' depth

BOSTON – Pavel Buchnevich’s desperate lunge for the puck had the New York Rangers in position to kill precious time off the Buffalo Sabres’ power play in a one-goal game Tuesday night.
Then Sam Reinhart knocked the puck away from Buchnevich, skated around the unsuspecting opponent, avoided another defender to give possession to Casey Mittelstadt and positioned himself in the slot.
Reinhart, almost seven years removed from his selection second overall by the Sabres, one-timed a shot over goalie Igor Shesterkin’s glove to tie the score with 3.2 seconds remaining in the second period.
The goal was Reinhart’s team-high 22nd of the season – the fastest he’s ever reached the 20-goal mark – and was the latest reminder of what the 25-year-old can accomplish in the middle of the ice. It was the type of sequence that interim coach Don Granato envisioned when he moved Reinhart back to center on March 31.
In 16 games since switching to his natural position, Reinhart has 10 goals with five assists for 15 points. Of all Reinhart has accomplished in his sixth full NHL season – including an expanded leadership role – he cited comfort at center as a primary area of growth.
“It’s allowed me – really, forced me – to move my feet a little bit more,” said Reinhart, who was drafted as a center. “I think it was an adjustment at the start of my career, having to force myself to do it more moving over to the wing and having to bring that part of it, and this part is almost more natural for me for my professional career. So, it’s been fun for me to kind of go back to that and play that different a little bit.”
Moving Reinhart to center was initially done out of necessity because Eric Staal was traded to Montreal and rookie Dylan Cozens suffered a minor upper-body injury. Jack Eichel also was recovering from a herniated disk in his neck that eventually ended his season.
However, the bold move by Granato and General Manager Kevyn Adams has given the Sabres intriguing options entering a pivotal offseason for the franchise. It also likely increased the cost of a potential long-term contract for Reinhart, who is a pending restricted free agent for the second consecutive year.
Entering Thursday, Reinhart’s 22 goals were tied for 10th in the NHL, only six fewer than Edmonton Oilers superstar center Connor McDavid. Goals and assists don’t properly show Reinhart’s production, either.
According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Reinhart ranks third on the team in generating on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5 since transitioning to center. His 6.2 goals above replacement, a metric that illustrates a player’s overall value to his team, ranks first on the Sabres this season. Remarkably, Reinhart hasn’t struggled in the faceoff circle, either, as he’s won 46.2% of his draws.
Reinhart is one of 15 players in franchise history to have at least five 20-goal seasons with the Sabres. With Eichel out, Reinhart has started to ignite the Sabres’ power play with three goals over the past three games.
Moving Reinhart off the right wing equates to taking the restrictor plate off a sports car. Playing down the middle has given him more room to distribute the puck to his teammates.
“What I really like about him, Sam is not only a great goal scorer, he has more room to find different pockets because he’s not wedged against the wall half the game,” Granato said. “He can move east-west, left-right, and he has a creative side to him as well, very deceptive and creative player. He has more opportunity offensively in that position. I feel we’ve seen that and we’ve been able to take advantage of that. As he’s re-acclimated to that position, he shows signs of continuing to get better and more dangerous.”
For whatever reason, past coaches and management have declined to play Reinhart at center, a position he had not played full-time since the early weeks of the 2017-18 season. He had strong underlying numbers while skating alongside mostly bottom-six-type wingers in a small sample size at the position under former coach Phil Housley, but the Sabres preferred to have Reinhart paired with Eichel on the top line.
When the Sabres traded Ryan O’Reilly to St. Louis in June 2018, Mittelstadt, not Reinhart, was the top candidate to center the second line. Perhaps management was hesitant because Reinhart has been productive on the wing, totaling 20 or more goals in five of his six full NHL seasons.
“It is a different challenge, for sure,” Reinhart said. “There’s no surprise it’s more a demanding position, I think how the defensive side of it and a different kind of game from a skating standpoint as well. Yeah, I’ve enjoyed that part of it, too.”
The defensive aspect has been an adjustment. Opponents have the advantage in 5-on-5 shot-quality share with Reinhart on the ice at center, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. But Reinhart has evolved into an exceptional defensive player. It’s likely he and his linemates will allow fewer quality shots in time.
The Sabres suddenly have four dynamic center options for 2021-22: Eichel, Reinhart, Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens, all of whom were selected in the top 10 in their respective draft. Cody Eakin is under contract through next season, although he has only two goals in 44 games this season. Arttu Ruotsalainen and Rasmus Asplund are possible options at center.
Adams likely will receive calls from other teams to gauge the Sabres’ interest in trading Eichel and/or Reinhart. Eichel, 24, is under contract for five more seasons, but he has been the subject of trade rumors since last fall. Reinhart, meanwhile, is approaching unrestricted free agency and his versatility will be coveted by teams.
The Sabres, though, could choose to keep both and have Reinhart at center or right wing. The latter position is easier to upgrade through trades or free agency. Cozens can play right wing and Jack Quinn, the Sabres’ most recent first-round draft pick, is closer to filling the void there as well.
Helped in part by hollowed-out depth post-trade deadline, the Sabres have looked for a chance to give Mittelstadt more latitude in the lineup.
Regardless of Adams' plan, Reinhart’s successful transition to the position he exceled at in junior hockey is one of the few silver linings in another non-playoff season.
“I think he sort of naturally slows the game down,” Sabres winger Jeff Skinner said of Reinhart. “He’s got good poise with the puck, he makes great plays because he sort of is aware of where everyone is on the ice. … sort of whether he’s on the wing or at center, it’s nice to play off a guy like that, because he kind of draws guys to him and it opens up space for his linemates.”