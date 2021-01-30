 Skip to main content
Sam Reinhart to miss Sabres' game against Devils with upper-body injury
top story

Sam Reinhart to miss Sabres' game against Devils with upper-body injury

Sabres Rangers

Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart skates against the New York Rangers during the first period Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

Sam Reinhart won't be in the Buffalo Sabres' lineup Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told reporters before puck drop against the Devils that Reinhart, a 25-year-old right wing, will miss at least one game with an upper-body injury. With Reinhart out, winger Tage Thompson is expected to skate on the top line with Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson.

Linus Ullmark will start a fifth consecutive game in goal for Buffalo.

"Like with anybody that comes into our style of play, it's the responsibility everybody must carry away from the puck and he has been a student over the last few games and in between," said Krueger of Thompson. "We spent time with him on that part of the game and the physicality that's needed and the positional play that we expect.

"He was out of hockey for longer than anybody here on the roster, so for him to get up to speed on all of these things is going to take a little bit more time. But it's really on that side of the puck. We'd like to see puck possession. He's so good technically. Very good skill-wise and we want to see him in those scoring areas and use his body to create." 

Reinhart scored the tying goal in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night. He logged 19:41 of ice time and two shots on goal, but he did not practice Friday with the Sabres.

Thompson has been a healthy scratch in four of the past five games, but he started the season on the Sabres' top line with Eichel and Taylor Hall. Krueger, though, has moved Hall to a line with Eric Staal and Dylan Cozens.

Thompson, 23, went 14 months between NHL games because he suffered a season-ending injury in November 2019. He has one assist and a minus-2 rating while averaging 14:41 of ice time in four games this season.

Reinhart, a four-time 20-goal scorer, has three goals and three assists through eight games this season. He has not missed a game since the 2016-17 season.

Tags

