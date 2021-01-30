Sam Reinhart to miss Sabres' game against Devils with upper-body injury

Sam Reinhart won't be in the Buffalo Sabres' lineup Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told reporters before puck drop against the Devils that Reinhart, a 25-year-old right wing, will miss at least one game with an upper-body injury. With Reinhart out, winger Tage Thompson is expected to skate on the top line with Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson.

Linus Ullmark will start a fifth consecutive game in goal for Buffalo.

"Like with anybody that comes into our style of play, it's the responsibility everybody must carry away from the puck and he has been a student over the last few games and in between," said Krueger of Thompson. "We spent time with him on that part of the game and the physicality that's needed and the positional play that we expect.

"He was out of hockey for longer than anybody here on the roster, so for him to get up to speed on all of these things is going to take a little bit more time. But it's really on that side of the puck. We'd like to see puck possession. He's so good technically. Very good skill-wise and we want to see him in those scoring areas and use his body to create."