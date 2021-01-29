 Skip to main content
Sam Reinhart 'day to day' for Sabres with an upper-body injury
Sabres Rangers

Buffalo Sabres froward Sam Reinhart skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

Sam Reinhart's status is uncertain for the Buffalo Sabres' back-to-back games this weekend.

Reinhart, a 25-year-old right wing, did not practice with the Sabres on Friday in KeyBank Center and is "day to day" with an upper-body injury, according to coach Ralph Krueger. 

Reinhart scored the tying goal in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night. He logged 19:41 of ice time and two shots on goal. 

With Reinhart absent from practice, winger Tage Thompson filled in on the top line. Thompson, who has been a healthy scratch in four of the past five games, skated alongside Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson, while Taylor Hall was with Eric Staal and Dylan Cozens

Reinhart, a four-time 20-goal scorer, has three goals and three assists through eight games this season.

