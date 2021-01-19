Sam Reinhart, Curtis Lazar score twice to send Sabres to impressive road win

“We really, really were able to build off the second game against Washington and today we took our chances and used them,” Krueger said. “More than anything, one of our best neutral-zone games since I’ve been here in both directions with the way we defended. The gapping of the defensemen, the tracking of the forwards was outstanding right through the game.”

It started from puck drop with Eichel’s line controlling possession and Hall zipping a shot from the right-wing circle. Then the Sabres’ penalty kill, which ranked 30th in the NHL last season, generated momentum by allowing only one shot in two minutes.

Krueger’s preferred style of play gradually emerged with each shift, as Eichel and Jeff Skinner almost connected on a 2-on-0 and Cody Eakin fed Tage Thompson with a centering pass from behind the net. A breakthrough occurred from an unlikely source at 15:52 into the first period, when Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers coughed up the puck at the Sabres’ opposing blue line.

Lazar corralled the puck, bolted down the left wing and stunned the Flyers with a backhanded shot over Hart’s left shoulder for a 1-0 lead.

