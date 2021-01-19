Sam Reinhart, Curtis Lazar score twice to send Sabres to impressive road win

PHILADELPHIA – Expletives were shouted, stick blades were slammed on the ice and then came the most notable sign of defeat from the Philadelphia Flyers.
Carter Hart, a 22-year-old goalie who is considered a future Vezina Trophy winner, skated to the Flyers’ bench inside Wells Fargo Center on Monday night and was replaced by backup Brian Elliott after allowing four goals on 22 shots in less than two periods.
The Buffalo Sabres didn’t stop, either. Shift after shift, each of coach Ralph Krueger’s forwards and defensemen seemed to overwhelm the opposition with a blend of speed and physicality. Removing Hart made no difference, as Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to help the Sabres secure their first win of the season, a 6-1 victory over the previously undefeated Flyers.
“That’s the way we want to come out,” proclaimed Reinhart, whose 10th career multi-goal game occurred in his reunion with Jack Eichel on the top line.
Eichel and Taylor Hall had three assists apiece, and are among the NHL’s scoring leaders through three games. Carter Hutton, called into action when Linus Ullmark sat out the game for what the team called “personal reasons,” delivered 21 saves and was less than three minutes away from securing his first shutout since Oct. 17, 2019.
The most important storyline, however, was the collective team game Krueger saw glimpses of during the Sabres back-to-back losses to Washington last week.
“We really, really were able to build off the second game against Washington and today we took our chances and used them,” Krueger said. “More than anything, one of our best neutral-zone games since I’ve been here in both directions with the way we defended. The gapping of the defensemen, the tracking of the forwards was outstanding right through the game.”
It started from puck drop with Eichel’s line controlling possession and Hall zipping a shot from the right-wing circle. Then the Sabres’ penalty kill, which ranked 30th in the NHL last season, generated momentum by allowing only one shot in two minutes.
Krueger’s preferred style of play gradually emerged with each shift, as Eichel and Jeff Skinner almost connected on a 2-on-0 and Cody Eakin fed Tage Thompson with a centering pass from behind the net. A breakthrough occurred from an unlikely source at 15:52 into the first period, when Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers coughed up the puck at the Sabres’ opposing blue line.
Lazar corralled the puck, bolted down the left wing and stunned the Flyers with a backhanded shot over Hart’s left shoulder for a 1-0 lead.
“We probably should’ve gotten a different result for last game,” Lazar said, referring to the 2-1 loss to Washington on Friday. “But to carry forward that effort into tonight, it speaks a lot about our character and our belief in our dressing room. That’s what we need moving forward. We’ve got guys taking turns blocking shots, going to the net, doing all the dirty work that’s necessary to win.”
The “dirty work,” as Lazar put it, was built around a strong presence on the forecheck. The Sabres routinely dumped the puck into the offensive zone and used their speed to overwhelm the Flyers' defensemen. It was the line of Lazar, Jeff Skinner and Riley Sheahan that drew a penalty to give Buffalo its first power play.
The Sabres’ top unit capitalized with Reinhart scoring on a rebound created by Hall for a 2-0 lead at 3:35 into the second period. The tandem wasn’t done.
Less than three minutes later, Hall chased down a loose puck in the corner and fended off two Flyers defenders before passing to Eichel, who fed Reinhart in front for a three-goal lead.
“It’s incredible,” Lazar said of watching the Sabres’ top line. “We have the best seat in the house when those guys are zipping the puck around. Those are three world-class players and seeing them work in sync out there is pretty special. I’m glad they’re on our team.”
The Sabres’ attack began in the neutral zone. Philadelphia rarely entered Buffalo’s defensive zone with ease. Forced passes led to turnovers, which allowed Buffalo to return to offense. Another signature shift by Krueger’s forwards ended with Sheahan’s backhand pass through traffic to Lazar, who pushed the lead to 4-0 at 8:09 into the second period.
The Flyers outscored the Pittsburgh Penguins 11-5 in two wins to start the season and are expected to be among the top teams in the NHL this season. Yet, it was the Sabres who had four forward lines creating scoring chances and erupting for three second-period goals.
With Hart out of the game, Henri Jokiharju only needed a routine shot from the left boards to make it 5-0 at 10:47 into the third period.
“I thought we did a good job,” Hutton said. “We just kind of played that relentless forechecking (style).”
The shutout was spoiled by Nicolas Aube-Kubel with 2:05 remaining in regulation, but the Sabres didn’t stop. Following Aube-Kubel’s high hit that sent Rasmus Dahlin to the dressing room, and drew the ire of Krueger, Victor Olofsson scored on the power play to punctuate the Sabres’ impressive road win.
Though the Sabres’ foundation is their defensive play at 5-on-5, it was their special teams that gave them momentum and frustrated the Flyers.
“That combination really, really launched the kind of game we want to play and build on and we’re just really pleased to get a confirmation of the process like this here today in Philadelphia," Krueger said.