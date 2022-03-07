Sam Reinhart back in Buffalo for first time since July trade to Florida

Across 52 games, Reinhart has 18 goals and 52 points, the latter of which is only 13 fewer than his career high. Since Jan. 1, Reinhart has 28 points in 21 games, and he ranks second on the team with six power-play goals.

“It's kind of weird going into a new group early on,” Reinhart said. “It didn't come easy right away, you know, kind of had to learn how to play that system and get comfortable in that environment. I think once I did that, it's been a lot of fun to play in with this group of guys.”

The Panthers acquired Reinhart to supplement an excellent core that includes Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad. Reinhart has played up and down the lineup, but he’s typically paired with rookie center Anton Lundell, who will likely be a Calder Trophy finalist.

Reinhart was a restricted free agent when the Sabres traded the 2014 second overall draft pick to the Panthers in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick and goalie prospect Devon Levi, who’s amid a record-setting sophomore season at Northeastern University. Levi, 20, has a .953 save percentage, 1.45 goals-against average, 20-8-1 record and 10 shutouts.