Sadness, guilt among Taylor Hall's emotions after firing of Ralph Krueger

It's easy to peg the one player most affected by the Buffalo Sabres' dismissal of coach Ralph Krueger.
Winger Taylor Hall bonded with assistant coach Krueger after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010. Then a teenager, Hall's relationship with Krueger grew as his mentor became the head coach in 2013.
Dumped by the Oilers after that season, Krueger recruited Hall to the Sabres seven years later as a free agent. Hall loves Krueger, but his two goals and minus-17 rating this year didn't help his beloved coach nearly enough.
"Just obviously a feeling of sadness," Hall said a couple hours before the Sabres faced off Thursday against the Boston Bruins. "I guess a little bit of guilt on the fact that we weren't able to get a job done for Ralph. Me coming here this summer, he was one of the big reasons. He was the first person to call and reach out during free agency. We still have a great relationship. It was a tough day.
"We didn't get a job done. I didn't get a job done for him. And unfortunately, he's out of the building now."
Like defenseman Brandon Montour said after Tuesday's loss in New Jersey extended the Sabres' winless streak to 12 games, winger Kyle Okposo felt change was coming.
"You could sense it a little bit that something was brewing," Okposo said. "It becomes a bit of a cataclysmic event with the media. And there's a lot of noise outside the room. Inside the room, we were more calm. But at the end of the day, you could tell that something was brewing, whether it be a trade or a change in coaching."
Support Local Journalism
Most Sabres regularly say how much they enjoyed playing for Krueger. It didn't translate to the standings, as Buffalo won just seven of Krueger's last 35 games as coach.
"I can say whatever. And I don't want to be saying a bunch of cliches," Okposo said. "Everybody has a lot of respect for Ralph. I think you guys have respect for Ralph, we did in the room. And so it's just a tough day. It's a tough day for everybody. But it's our job to go out and compete and go out and play. And we're going to do that for our organization, for the city of Buffalo."
Hall said he's been impressed with interim coach Don Granato's work with the Buffalo power play.
"We’re not where we need to be, and I felt it was the right time to make the change," Adams said.
"I think he's got a really good offensive mind. I think he thinks the game in a very forward-thinking style," Hall said. "He's ran our power play now and I have a lot of respect for him. The way that he coaches that specific part of the game, how detailed he is, but at the same time, he doesn't overload us with information. We're not looking at hours of video. It's very succinct, and it's very precise."
"He's got a ton of experience, and he really dives into the game," Okposo said. "And so I think that he's gonna bring his experiences as a head coach in the past to our team and a lot of his philosophies the way that he thinks."
The search for a permanent head coach will begin "immediately," according to Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams.
As for a reset of the season with the second half starting Thursday night, Hall said Krueger's dismissal was still too fresh to ponder in that way.
"I think if you look at it that way, then you're you're kind of glad that Ralph was let go and that's obviously not the case for anyone here," Hall said. "I think we all have to look in the mirror and and we all have to do better. I think that's the biggest thing, no matter who's coaching us.
"A coach that I think everyone in the room would agree we all really liked was just let go. And he doesn't have a job anymore because of how we're playing. So we need to find a way to to get together and win some hockey games. That's as simple as it is."