Sadness, guilt among Taylor Hall's emotions after firing of Ralph Krueger

"You could sense it a little bit that something was brewing," Okposo said. "It becomes a bit of a cataclysmic event with the media. And there's a lot of noise outside the room. Inside the room, we were more calm. But at the end of the day, you could tell that something was brewing, whether it be a trade or a change in coaching."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Most Sabres regularly say how much they enjoyed playing for Krueger. It didn't translate to the standings, as Buffalo won just seven of Krueger's last 35 games as coach.

"I can say whatever. And I don't want to be saying a bunch of cliches," Okposo said. "Everybody has a lot of respect for Ralph. I think you guys have respect for Ralph, we did in the room. And so it's just a tough day. It's a tough day for everybody. But it's our job to go out and compete and go out and play. And we're going to do that for our organization, for the city of Buffalo."

Hall said he's been impressed with interim coach Don Granato's work with the Buffalo power play.