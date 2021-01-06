Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons out six months after surgery on hamstring

Zemgus Girgensons' season is over before it even began.

The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday the 27-year-old winger will miss the next six months after undergoing "successful" surgery on his hamstring. Girgensons suffered the injury during the team's scrimmage Monday afternoon.

Girgensons was attempting to hit Steven Fogarty at the opposing blueline, when Fogarty moved at the last moment and Girgensons did a split on the ice. Girgensons needed to be helped to the bench.

It's a significant loss for the Sabres, as Girgensons is their top defensive forward and a stalwart on the penalty kill. He scored 12 goals in 69 games last season and signed a three-year, $6.6 million contract with the Sabres in October.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

