NEWARK, N.J. – Casey Mittelstadt noticed a chink in Igor Shesterkin's armor when Tage Thompson tried to score on the New York Rangers goalie during the second shootout round Monday night.

Thompson faked a low shot that opened up Shesterkin but couldn't finish the move for a goal. Watching from the Buffalo Sabres' bench, Mittelstadt knew what move he would use if called upon.

When Sabres coach Don Granato told Mittelstadt to go out for the fifth round, the 24-year-old forward scored by faking the low shot and finishing on his backhand to help Buffalo secure a 3-2 win over the Rangers in Madison Square Garden.

"They feel like playoff games," said Mittelstadt. "We’re playing hard. Obviously we know they were fighting for something tonight, too, within their division we’re just going to keep playing hard, keep playing the right way. We’re a tight group so we’ll just stick together and keep going."

Devon Levi's save on Kaapo Kakko secured the win for the Sabres, who improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine games and drew them within four points of the New York Islanders for the second wild-card spot.

The Sabres (40-32-7) immediately shifted their focus to their next test, a game in Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils at 7 tonight. It's the first of three games in four nights to wrap a regular season that's seen several players on the roster achieve career-best performances.

Mittelstadt is the latest to blossom under Granato. Drafted eighth overall in 2017, Mittelstadt has set career highs in goals (13), assists (41) and points (54) while averaging 15:40 of ice time in 79 games. His 21:13 on the ice against the Rangers was the most he's skated in a game during his 274 in the NHL. He has 12 points in his last eight games, most of which have been as the top-line center next to Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner.

"Mittsy has really been great," said Granato. "It's a long time (coming). He's put in a lot of work in. It's nice to see him step up when we need guys stepping up."

The Sabres aren't holding a morning skate Tuesday, and Granato will address the media at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Goalie decision

Levi's workload Monday night – 28 shots in regulation and overtime, followed by five shootout rounds – led to the question postgame if Granato planned to start the 21-year-old against the Devils in the second game of the back-to-back.

"That decision has not been made," said Granato. "There's a lot that goes into it, you guys know. You've got a fatigue level and there's lots of things you need to find out before you make that decision. I wouldn't hesitate to if all goes well, but we'll see."

Levi has a 4-1 record with a .908 save percentage in five starts since winning his debut in overtime against the Rangers in KeyBank Center. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has played only once since March 24 but has won consecutive games, including a victory over the Devils in Buffalo. Eric Comrie hasn't appeared in a game since March 27, and Craig Anderson has recovered from an upper-body injury.

No goalie on the roster had started four consecutive games before Levi did so in Madison Square Garden. Levi has posted a 3.94 goals saved above expected, according to Natural Stat Trick. The mark ranks seventh among all rookie goalies this season.

"It’s so special," said Levi. "It’s so special to be here with this group of guys. You see it on the ice out there. Everyone played their heart out. Everyone is dialed in. It’s just amazing to get this experience with them and share it with them. It’s having a blast and having a great time."

Playoff picture

The Sabres need to win Tuesday night to stay alive in the wild-card race. A regulation loss automatically eliminates them, and they are also out if they lose in overtime or shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Chicago Blackhawks.

Buffalo entered Tuesday four points back of the New York Islanders for the second wild-card playoff spot. Neither the Islanders nor the Florida Panthers play tonight.

Devils notes

The Devils held an optional morning skate Tuesday, but goalie Vitek Vanecek was in the starter's crease, according to team reporter Amanda Stein. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton participated after missing practice Monday because of an illness.

New Jersey (50-22-8) can take over first place in the Metropolitan Division with a win and a Carolina Hurricanes loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The Devils have struggled as of late, posting a 6-6-2 record in their last 14 games dating to March 14. They have split the season series with the Sabres, winning the first meeting in November before dropping a 5-4 decision in Buffalo last month.

Defenseman Luke Hughes, a teammate of Owen Powers at the University of Michigan, will make his NHL debut Tuesday against the Sabres. Hughes was drafted fourth overall by New Jersey in 2021.