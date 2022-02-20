Sabres without Rasmus Dahlin because of lower-body injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Rasmus Dahlin was unavailable to play in the Buffalo Sabres' second game of a back-to-back Sunday night because of a lower-body injury, said coach Don Granato.

Dahlin, 21, experienced soreness after a number of physical plays -- most notably one in which he was slammed to the ice by defenseman Jack Johnson -- during the Sabres' 5-3 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, we're going to have Dahlin out," said Granato in Columbus' Nationwide Arena. "He was sore after a play that occurred last night and we're going to hold him back to get some more observation. Didn't feel too good with it this morning. ... I don't expect it to be long-term though."

Granato added that he expects to have more information on Dahlin's status Monday.

With Dahlin unavailable, Robert Hagg drew into the Sabres' lineup on defense. Dahlin extended his point streak to five games Saturday and has 33 points in 49 games this season. He is on pace for 13 goals and 54 points, both of which would be career-highs.

Dahlin leads the Sabres in total ice time, averaging a career-high 23 minutes, 43 seconds per game, and plays in every situation for Buffalo. Drafted first overall in 2018, Dahlin represented the Atlantic Division at the NHL All-Star Game this month.

