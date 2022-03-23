Sabres winger Vinnie Hinostroza says he is 'super interested' in new contract

Hinostroza has been enjoying his recent stint as a trio with Cozens and Krebs, two of the Sabres' top young prospects. Krebs and Hinostroza had two goals each in Buffalo's Heritage Classic win March 13 over Toronto outdoors at Hamilton's Tim Horton's Field.

"Two super skilled guys, super young. And I'm not too old, but I feel like I'm the old guy with them so it's fun," Hinostroza said. "It's really fun to play with them. And they're really hungry to be better every game, every day, every practice.

"It's a good position where I'm kind of an older guy and not one of the leaders of the team, but in a kind of a secondary leadership role where I've been through so much adversity in my career. So whenever one of these young guys like 'Cuzzy' and Krebs is going through something, I could talk to him and be like, 'OK, you missed a couple of shifts here, it's not the end of the world. I've sat out for 10-15 games in a row.' So you're always gonna have adversity a career."

Hinostroza said social media has been a cesspool when it comes to the Sabres in recent years but he ignored all the outside noise when he signed here and his faith in Granato, whom he knows from their time together in Chicago, and Adams has been borne out.

"It's just all negativity around Buffalo is what you read," he said. "Until you're in the locker room, you don't actually realize how close it is to being something really good. The fans, you don't get to see inside of the locker room, really how close-knit this team is and how close it is to being something really special. So I think being a part of it is really cool. And something that I'd like to be a part of in the next few years helping to change."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.