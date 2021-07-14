Sabres winger Jeff Skinner agrees to waive no-movement clause for expansion draft

Jeff Skinner is providing a much-needed assist to his general manager ahead of the Seattle expansion draft.

Skinner, the $9 million-per-year winger with 21 goals over the past two seasons, agreed to waive his no-movement clause Tuesday for the purpose of being exposed to the Kraken for the expansion draft on July 21, his agent, Don Meehan, told The Buffalo News.

Though the Kraken are led by two of Skinner's former bosses, including Jason Botterill, it's unlikely thhey would have interest in taking on Skinner's $9 million annual cap hit over the next six seasons. After all, the 29-year-old has struggled immensely since scoring a career-high 40 goals during his first season with the Sabres in 2018-19, a performance that earned him the eight-year contract extension in June 2019.

However, Skinner waiving the clause allows General Manager Kevyn Adams to protect another young forward such as Tage Thompson, Anders Bjork or Rasmus Asplund, all of whom showed promise under coach Don Granato late this season.

Thompson, 23, had seven goals and 12 points in 25 games with Granato as coach. During that span, Asplund, 22, had six goals and 10 points in 23 games, and Bjork, a 24-year-old winger acquired from Boston in the Taylor Hall trade in April, totaled three goals and six points in 15 games with Buffalo.