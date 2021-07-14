Sabres winger Jeff Skinner agrees to waive no-movement clause for expansion draft

Jeff Skinner is providing a much-needed assist to his general manager ahead of the Seattle expansion draft.
Skinner, the $9 million-per-year winger with 21 goals over the past two seasons, agreed to waive his no-movement clause Tuesday for the purpose of being exposed to the Kraken for the expansion draft on July 21, his agent, Don Meehan, told The Buffalo News.
Though the Kraken are led by two of Skinner's former bosses, including Jason Botterill, it's unlikely thhey would have interest in taking on Skinner's $9 million annual cap hit over the next six seasons. After all, the 29-year-old has struggled immensely since scoring a career-high 40 goals during his first season with the Sabres in 2018-19, a performance that earned him the eight-year contract extension in June 2019.
However, Skinner waiving the clause allows General Manager Kevyn Adams to protect another young forward such as Tage Thompson, Anders Bjork or Rasmus Asplund, all of whom showed promise under coach Don Granato late this season.
Thompson, 23, had seven goals and 12 points in 25 games with Granato as coach. During that span, Asplund, 22, had six goals and 10 points in 23 games, and Bjork, a 24-year-old winger acquired from Boston in the Taylor Hall trade in April, totaled three goals and six points in 15 games with Buffalo.
The Sabres were facing a difficult decision with expansion protection lists due to the National Hockey League on Saturday. Though Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart are on the trade block, both will occupy spots on Buffalo's list if trades cannot be completed by the weekend.
If the Sabres protected Skinner, it's possible they could have lost one of the young forwards who figure into their plans for the roster next season. It's likely the Sabres will choose to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender, though they don't currently have a goaltender to protect.
Adams will have to follow the same expansion draft rules that Botterill faced while he was general manager of the Sabres when Vegas entered the league in 2017:
• Each team will have the option to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie, or eight skaters and one goalie. Of the NHL’s 30 teams prior to expansion in 2017, 25 chose to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie from the Vegas Golden Knights.
• First- and second-year professionals, as well as unsigned draft picks, are exempt.
• All players with a no-movement clause must be protected unless they voluntarily agree to waive by Friday.
Additionally, each team must expose one goalie in the expansion draft, and Dustin Tokarski is the only non-exempt goaltender under contract with the Sabres next season.
With Skinner agreeing to waive his no-movement clause, it's possible the Sabres will use their seven forward spots on Eichel, Reinhart, Victor Olofsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Anders Bjork and Rasmus Asplund.
Zemgus Girgensons is also a candidate to be protected, but Girgensons is coming off a season in which a hamstring injury prevented him from playing any games. Girgensons, 27, has two years remaining on a contract that counts $2.2 million against the salary cap. He had 12 goals in 69 games during the 2019-20 season.
Adams told reporters following the regular season that he's had dialogue with Seattle General Manager Ron Francis about scenarios related to the expansion draft. Francis was Carolina's general manager during Skinner's final four years with the Hurricanes.
Skinner, a two-time all-star, was traded to the Sabres in August 2018 in exchange for forward prosect Cliff Pu and three draft picks. Skinner, who was entering the final year of his contract, waived his no-movement clause to join Eichel in Buffalo.
Skinner proceeded to score a career-high 40 goals, earning him a lucrative long-term contract. It seemed that no one alerted former coach Ralph Krueger to the fact that Skinner had the second-highest cap hit on the team and was among the NHL's most decorated goal scorers.
Krueger never allowed Skinner to play on the top line with Eichel, and Skinner was replaced by Olofsson on the top power play. The situation came to a head this season when Skinner was scratched by Krueger for three consecutive games.
At the time, Skinner had zero goals and one assist in 14 games, but he led the team in individual shot quality at 5-on-5, while ranking second in high-danger scoring chances and penalties drawn.
Skinner was elevated into a bigger role after Granato replaced Krueger on March 18. Skinner had five goals and 11 points while averaging 15:12 of ice time over the final 28 games. While Skinner continues to generate scoring chances at an impressive rate, he has shot a paltry 7.1% over the past two seasons. By comparison, Skinner converted at a rate of 14.9% during his career-best season with the Sabres in 2018-19.
If Skinner goes unclaimed by Seattle, he will be counted on to provide leadership and offense for a team that is expected to be much younger than in past seasons. His 773 career regular-season games across 11 years in the NHL is the longest playoff drought by any active player in the league.