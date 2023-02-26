Alex Tuch won't be part of the Buffalo Sabres' playoff push for at least two weeks, General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters Sunday morning.

Tuch suffered a lower-body injury Friday in a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers that the Sabres hope will be on the "longer side of week-to-week," Adams added, but the team won't have a clearer timeline for his return until after a recovery period and another check-in with the medical staff.

Adams added that he doesn't anticipate that Tuch will miss the rest of the regular season. The Sabres recalled winger Vinnie Hinostroza from Rochester to take Tuch's spot on the roster.

"Tuchy is going to be, hopefully, (longer) side of week to week," said Adams. "Out for a little while here. ... It's going to be week to week but not a week."

Additionally, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin won't be in the lineup Sunday because of an undisclosed injury that he's been playing through recently.

The loss of Tuch occurred less than a week before the NHL trade deadline, but Adams reaffirmed his stance that he's unwilling to deplete organizational prospect depth or draft capital for a short-term fix. However, he acknowledged that Tuch's injury creates "urgency" ahead of the deadline given what the Sabres just lost during a push for the playoffs.

Tuch, 26, has already set career highs in goals (28) and points (62) through 57 games. He reached 100 points as a Sabre in 107 games, the eighth fewest amount of games among the 101 skaters who have reached the milestone with Buffalo.

"What's interesting about what he's going through is there's a range there," said Adams. "They're hopeful that it will be on the shorter side. That will get him back definitely before the regular season is over."

The injury creates a significant challenge for coach Don Granato, who must try to replace a dynamic, top-line right wing who plays in every situation. Tuch, Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson have scored a combined 91 of the Sabres' 212 goals.

Each of the three have at least 16 multi-point games, and they've combined for 39 goals at 5-on-5. Tuch, who arrived in the Jack Eichel trade, has 17 points in his last 16 games.