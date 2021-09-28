 Skip to main content
Sabres will stream tonight's game, provide video access to entire preseason
Dan Dunleavy Sabres

Sabres announcer Dan Dunleavy. 

 Robert Kirkham

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In advance of Tuesday night's exhibition opener in Nationwide Arena, the Buffalo Sabres have announced a combination streaming/television schedule that will allow fans in Western New York access to see all six of the preseason games. Each game will also be broadcast on WGR Radio.

Tonight's game will be available on Sabres.com with Columbus announcers. It will be a similar situation for Thursday's game in Detroit, which will utilize the Red Wings' feed for the video stream. All streams, it should be noted, are only available in the Buffalo broadcast market as per NHL rules.

The first two home games from KeyBank Center, Friday against Pittsburgh and Monday against Columbus, will be streamed with Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on the call and Brian Duff and Martin Biron on the intermissions.

The final two preseason games will air on MSG. The Oct. 5 game at Pittsburgh will utilize the Penguins' feed and announcers, while the Oct. 9 game against Detroit from KeyBank Center will be a full Sabres television production.

The Sabres open the regular season here Oct. 14 against Montreal. Legendary play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret previously announced that his 51st season with the club will be his final one on the microphone and he is expected to call 20 home games this season.

