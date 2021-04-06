Sabres will sit Taylor Hall tonight in advance of potential trade

With less than a week to go before the NHL trade deadline, the Buffalo Sabres are entering don't-take-a-chance mode with winger Taylor Hall.

The Sabres will be sitting out Hall for tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils in Prudential Center and there's no injury in play. Hall practiced fully on Monday but the team does not want to take any chances on an injury disrupting a potential trade of the former Hart Trophy winner.

Trade deadline the first step in Sabres GM Kevyn Adams' plan to evaluate roster Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams is faced with the same problem that his predecessors weren’t given enough time to solve: What is the right mix of players to push this franchise into the playoffs for the first time since 2011?

Interim head coach Don Granato initially said Hall's status for the game tonight was "undetermined" during his daily video call briefing. A few minutes later, the team passed on an update from Granato that confirmed Hall will sit tonight.

"It's just part of it. It's part of the business," Granato said. "We all know that. Taylor knows that. This game keeps you in the moment and that's preparation for New Jersey. We had a good meeting on them this morning and our focus points and objectives going into the game. So there's enough there, enough intensity to keep you focused where you should be."

Hall, Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Olofsson are the only Sabres to appear in all 37 games this season. But Hall has had a career-worst season with just two goals, while compiling 19 points and a minus-21 rating that's tied with teammate Sam Reinhart for the worst among NHL forwards.

