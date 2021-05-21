Sabres will prioritize goaltending in offseason whether Linus Ullmark stays or goes

Ullmark’s .916 save percentage in all situations since the start of 2019-20 is 13th among 40 goalies to see action in at least 40 games. Over the past two seasons, Ullmark has a 26-20-6 record and 2.67 goals-against average. He has worked with Bales to correct technical deficiencies in the crease but could not pinpoint any specific reason how he’s achieved the sort of consistency that eluded him in 2018-19.

“There’s no good answer to it because I think it’s about grabbing a hold of that chance when you get it, is one of the things,” explained Ullmark. “Another thing is that I’ve just become better at every aspect. I’ve gotten leaner, stronger, better mentally. It kind of shows this season with everything that happened. Also, I’ve played more games, so there comes my routine when it comes to playing games and the experience I’ve had now playing more and more games because, to be honest with you, as a goaltender the more you play, the better you’re probably going to be because you’ve seen all the situations develop that you get a better read and understanding of what’s going to happen next.”