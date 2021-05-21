Sabres will prioritize goaltending in offseason whether Linus Ullmark stays or goes

Even on some of the darkest days Linus Ullmark has ever experienced, he found a way.
Ullmark, a 27-year-old goaltender of the Buffalo Sabres, learned following a morning skate in Philadelphia on Jan. 18 that his father died of an illness. His family, including his wife, Moa, and two children, were in Sweden, and NHL Covid-19 protocols prevented Ullmark from returning home.
With no support system waiting for him away from KeyBank Center, Ullmark confided in goalie coach Mike Bales, who routinely asked the Sabres’ starter how he was coping with the immense loss.
“Some days (were) absolute misery, but if I didn’t have the courage to say that, he wouldn’t have been able to know and we wouldn’t have been able to deal with it,” Ullmark said. “So that was the best part about this season, that I really understood how much everybody cared about me and everybody around it.”
For as difficult as some days were for the typically ever-beaming Ullmark, he was outstanding when on the ice and positioned himself to likely receive raise as an unrestricted free agent this summer. It’s unclear, though, if he signs his next contract with Buffalo or one of the NHL’s 31 other teams.
If Ullmark walks away, acquiring goaltending help will be a priority for the Sabres. He insisted the decision wasn’t at the forefront of his mind in the final days of his third full season in Buffalo.
“To be completely honest with you, right now that is not my concern as of now,” Ullmark said on locker cleanout day. “For me, it’s just been taking it another foot in front of the other and just trying to pound away day after day. Right now, looking forward to going home, meet up with my family, enjoy my time with them and then after that we’ll sit down, me and my agent and the team around it, and start discussing what we want to do with the future.”
The joyous reunion occurred last week. Ullmark posted a photo on his Instagram account of him embracing his two sons upon arriving in Sweden. “Words can’t describe how happy I am to see you again,” Ullmark wrote in the photo’s caption.
A brief break will precede a pivotal offseason for Ullmark, who plans to determine if he needs to alter his routine to avoid the minor injuries that limited him to only 20 games this season.
Despite having a 10-month offseason to achieve what Ullmark called “the best shape of my life,” he missed 29 games with separate lower-body ailments. He’s missed 46 games because of injury over the past two years.
The setbacks might cost Ullmark in contract negotiations, but he has performed well when healthy. His .937 save percentage at 5-on-5 this season ranked fifth among goalies to appear in at least 20 games, but according to Evolving-Hockey.com, he was 20th in goals saved above expected, which is based on expected goal models that value shots against differently based on their quality.
Ullmark’s .916 save percentage in all situations since the start of 2019-20 is 13th among 40 goalies to see action in at least 40 games. Over the past two seasons, Ullmark has a 26-20-6 record and 2.67 goals-against average. He has worked with Bales to correct technical deficiencies in the crease but could not pinpoint any specific reason how he’s achieved the sort of consistency that eluded him in 2018-19.
“There’s no good answer to it because I think it’s about grabbing a hold of that chance when you get it, is one of the things,” explained Ullmark. “Another thing is that I’ve just become better at every aspect. I’ve gotten leaner, stronger, better mentally. It kind of shows this season with everything that happened. Also, I’ve played more games, so there comes my routine when it comes to playing games and the experience I’ve had now playing more and more games because, to be honest with you, as a goaltender the more you play, the better you’re probably going to be because you’ve seen all the situations develop that you get a better read and understanding of what’s going to happen next.”
The Sabres took a risk last fall by signing Ullmark, then a restricted free agent, to only a one-year, $2.6 million contract. Now, it’s unclear what the price tag would be for a multiyear contract, but one possible comparable is the five-year, $25 million deal signed by Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko, who had played only 37 NHL games prior to this season.
Buffalo might hesitate to commit long term to Ullmark since Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the organization’s top goalie prospect, proved in his four NHL appearances this season that he is closer to NHL-ready than initially expected. Luukkonen, 22, had a .906 save percentage and won his NHL debut against the Boston Bruins with 36 saves on April 23.
Ullmark, a sixth-round draft pick in 2016, has plenty of leverage, though. He’s aware Luukkonen isn’t ready to take over yet. Dustin Tokarski, a 31-year-old who went almost six years between NHL wins, is the only other goalie under contract with the Sabres next season.
Carter Hutton and Michael Houser are also pending unrestricted free agents. Buffalo matched a franchise record by using six goalies in this 56-game season. The record for Sabres goalies other than Ullmark: 6-28-4. Four of those wins were by Tokarski and Houser, neither of whom began the season on the Sabres’ roster. Ullmark went 9-6-3 during his starts.
“Clearly when you’re using six goalies, and they all did great, the guys competed, they gave us everything they could give us and that’s all you can ask for as coach,” interim coach Don Granato said during his end-of-season media availability. “I’m very happy with the players and what they gave us. But yes, you need a No. 1 goalie. You’re in the NHL so I don’t think anybody’s going to deny that as a key ingredient, key component to success.”
General Manager Kevyn Adams declined to trade Ullmark before the April 12 deadline as both sides planned to continue to work toward a new contract. Aside from the financials, it’s unclear what other factors Ullmark will consider. In January 2020, Ullmark attributed his recent success to finally finding comfort in Buffalo. He and his wife found a preschool for their son, and the family found a home and neighborhood they enjoyed.
If Ullmark hits the open market, he will be among a group that could include Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Frederik Andersen, Devan Dubnyk, Antti Raanta, James Reimer, Jaroslav Halak, Chris Driedger, Petr Mrazek, Jonathan Bernier, Mike Smith and Laurent Broissoit.
The Sabres will need to add a goalie even if Ullmark stays since Luukkonen and Tokarski are likely penciled in for Rochester. If Ullmark leaves, free agency is an unlikely route given the expected asking price for a starter such as Driedger, a 27-year-old who ranked ninth in the NHL in goals saved above expected.
Bargain-bin shopping is one possible route. Rinne, Andersen and Ranta will be looking to establish themselves as starters again. Brossoit spent the past three seasons as the backup in Winnipeg. Rask will want to join a contender if he leaves the Bruins.
One possible cheap option is Mrazek, a 29-year-old who was limited to only 12 games this season because of injury. He thrived under Bales’ tutelage in Carolina in 2018-19, posting a .914 save percentage in 40 games to help the Hurricanes snap their playoff drought.
Adams has the draft capital to pry a goalie away from another team, particularly the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are expected to make changes this offseason. Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo, both 27, are under contract for only one more season.
Merzlikins has more upside than Korpisalo and posted a .916 save percentage in 28 games this season, but he fared worse than Ullmark in goals saved above expected, a better indicator of performance since it takes shot quality into consideration.
Ullmark, a goalie whom the organization is familiar with, will be the Sabres’ priority and his decision will determine Adams’ offseason approach.
“Looking forward to seeing what’s in store for the franchise,” said Ullmark. “I got drafted in 2012, there’s been a lot of years since and obviously, it’s been my only NHL team so I only wish the best for this organization. If I’m a part of it, that’s great.”