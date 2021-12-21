Sabres wary of Covid outbreak heading into uncertain holiday break

"The whole world is dealing with this. And obviously, as a sports league, we're part of that," Adams said. "The protocols are in place, you're doing your best to follow everything, but you get up every day and see what the day brings. We've talked all year to our players about being vigilant with the rules, and really making sure that we do everything we can to keep ourselves and each other safe. But it's just the reality of the the world we're living in right now. So you just adjust where you have to."

2. A possible return

Is it feasible for the NHL to return to practice Sunday and games on Monday with the Omicron variant running roughshod through several teams in the league? Tough call. There were two games left on the schedule Tuesday and one (Washington at Philadelphia) was bagged when the Capitals learned of Covid issues during their morning skate. The Tampa Bay at Vegas game was the league's final one on the schedule until Monday. Provided the league actually comes off its pause then.