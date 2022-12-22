Sabres view holiday break as opportunity to rest, prepare for what's next

Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo smirked as he described what the scene would have been like in KeyBank Center if the winter storm didn’t cause the NHL to postpone the game Friday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A rowdy, likely sellout crowd would have filled the building to watch the Sabres try to extend their win streak to five games. Okposo and his teammates were set to wear their red-and-black alternate jerseys featuring the goathead crest.

Their opponent won the Stanley Cup in consecutive seasons in 2020 and 2021, led by superstar talents Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Instead, the Sabres’ players, coaches and staff will have an early start to the holiday break. They’ll go eight days without playing a game, and won’t gather again until Tuesday morning when they skate before flying to Columbus for a matchup that night against the Blue Jackets.

“It would have been fun,” Okposo said.

Any momentum from sweeping a three-game road trip to Colorado, Arizona and Vegas is gone. The Sabres must wait until March 4 to host the Lightning, and the schedule ahead is condensed, beginning with five games in eight days. The Sabres have no choice but to focus on the benefits of the break, though.

Most importantly, coach Don Granato will be able to rest his players, particularly defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson. Defensemen Owen Power, Henri Jokiharju and Jacob Bryson receive additional time to recover from their respective injuries.

Goalie Eric Comrie, who’s been out since Nov. 16 with a lower-body injury, faced numerous shots at practice Thursday because the Sabres were able to give Craig Anderson the morning off.

“We’re bummed we don’t play Friday, there’s no question,” Granato said. “You love playing, but it’s rescheduled. We’ll get that game back, obviously. So now you look at it and you say, the break is good. We’ve run some guys pretty hard, specifically Dahlin and Samuelsson. … Power is working his way back in, which is significant.

“It’s been a unique situation how depleted we’ve been on the defensive end in numbers, and we’ve been pretty healthy up front all year. That’s a big one. Those (defensemen) chew up a lot of minutes. You only have six D and you’ve got 12 forwards, so you’re splitting a heavy workload among half the guys you would up front. Nice for those guys to have a little bit of a breather here and, for us, you’ve just got to keep moving forward. I’m not concerned about any momentum or things like that.”

Power went through a rehab skate before practice Thursday at LECOM Harborcenter, an encouraging step in his recovery from an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the entire the road trip. The Sabres have not announced a timeline for his return. The same goes for Jokiharju, who hasn’t played the past five games because of a lower-body injury. Their average ice time per game this season is 23:38 and 20:24, respectively.

It is challenging to cover those minutes, especially when another defenseman, Ilya Lyubushkin, returned to the lineup Monday after missing nine games. Though Kale Clague and Lawrence Pilut filled in admirably during the trip, Dahlin and Samuelsson took on most of the burden.

Dahlin and Samuelsson skated an average of 29:15 and 29:30, respectively, during the three-game trip, which began in Colorado when the Sabres were forced to use only five defensemen because Power suffered the injury during pregame warmups. Granato made Dahlin and Samuelsson sit out practice Sunday in Vegas and Wednesday to provide them with additional recovery time.

Dahlin was on the ice for the final 2:59 of regulation in Vegas as the Sabres clung to the lead. He laid on the ice during a stoppage in play to try to catch his breath. Samuelsson couldn’t get to the bench, either. He was out there for last 2:22 to help Buffalo close out the 3-2 win.

“They played so well, they get a day off,” Sabres winger Jeff Skinner said with a chuckle. “I’m just kidding. They were huge for us. Obviously, they played huge minutes, especially in that Colorado game. Started off with the five D men there. It’s a tough challenge. Obviously, a great team and they’re at altitude and they did a great job out there. It’s become kind of common for us to rely on them. We obviously don’t want to do it too much, but they’re a big part of the team and they’re doing a great job right now.”

The Sabres (16-14-2) have slowly climbed the Atlantic Division standings since an eight-game losing streak. They’re 9-3-2 since snapping the skid in Montreal, posting a plus-22 goal differential during that span. Entering Thursday, Buffalo led the NHL with 126 goals, two more than the Edmonton Oilers. It’s no secret how a team needs to defend to have a chance to beat the Sabres.

Over the past six games, opponents have tried a variety of methods to slow an offense led by Dahlin and Tage Thompson. The Sabres took too long to find an answer to the Penguins sitting back in their own zone, but responded well to similar strategies used by the Kings and Coyotes.

Buffalo is one of the best in the NHL at scoring off the rush. Forechecking to earn scoring chances is the next step in its development. Skinner, Thompson and Alex Tuch are the best at this on the Sabres’ roster. Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons are also effective. But the club’s youngest players are still learning how to adjust.

The three-game road trip was the latest example of progress. It will be a challenge to maintain that approach after the break, but a rested lineup will make up for what was lost with the postponement.

“I think we are developing an identity of how we want to play,” Okposo said. “Obviously, we’re scoring a lot of goals right now and have all season, so part of our identity is creating offense. But it’s also when we play teams that try and lock us down and really clog up the neutral zone, how do we handle that? Are we able to play a mature game and are we able to take the opportunities as they come? I think we’re starting to get there, and we still have a long way to go, but I like the way the group is trending, for sure.”