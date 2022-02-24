Sabres' Victor Olofsson could answer plenty of questions with strong second half

Cap space isn’t an issue for the Sabres. According to CapFriendly.com, Buffalo will have $38.776 million available. The question, though, is if General Manager Kevyn Adams is willing to give Olofsson a raise, especially if the 2014 seventh-round draft pick doesn’t make more of an impact in the season’s second half. Olofsson’s postgame comments after scoring twice against the Islanders indicate that confidence, not health, has been the issue since he returned from an upper-body injury Nov. 21.

“I’ve been overthinking, especially when I get the chances,” Olofsson said. “I kind of take a second or a thought before I shoot the puck instead of just going on my instincts.”

Olofsson showed more signs of development at the start of this season, as he totaled five goals and nine points through the first eight games. He was much more involved at 5-on-5 than previous seasons, leaving the perimeter to create chaos around the net.

The problem began with an upper-body injury that impacted Olofsson’s best weapon: his left-handed shot. He missed nine games with the ailment, but it was clear upon his return in November that his release wasn’t as quick. He was also inaccurate and second-guessing, the latter of which eventually led to his demotion from the top power-play unit.