Sabres using rotation on defense to rest veterans, evaluate for future

The rotation likely will impact the rest of the Sabres’ depth chart. At least for now. A source told The News that Pysyk has drawn interest from contenders, adding to a report by TSN’s Darren Dreger, who said Tuesday night that Hagg and injured defenseman Colin Miller have been the subject of recent trade talks.

With forwards Cody Eakin and Vinnie Hinostroza, and goalie Craig Anderson also likely to have suitors, Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams is in position to add to his stockpile of young talent.

The Sabres won’t want to completely deplete their depth around the young core and Pysyk is a perfect fit to be part of the group next season. A first-round draft choice of the Sabres in 2010, Pysyk returned to Buffalo on a $900,000 deal after spending the previous two seasons as a part-time defenseman in Florida and Dallas. The Sabres need another blue liner with a right shot for next season, and he’s been solid on the penalty kill. Additionally, Pysyk is beloved by teammates for his wry sense of humor and leadership.