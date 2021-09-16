Sabres using Prospects Challenge to see if Jack Quinn can help at center

The growing pains were evident in Quinn’s 15 games with the Amerks, as he totaled two goals and nine points with a minus-14 rating. His right-handed shot was an effective weapon in the OHL, but he needed to learn how to quicken his release and create deception so he can beat pro goalies with more consistency. It was also challenging for him to pry the puck away from older, stronger opponents. There was less space in the offensive zone and more difficult assignments defensively.

Quinn was also tasked with improving his transition skating and edge work, areas he addressed this summer with Shelley Kettles, a skating development consultant for the Ottawa Senators.

The club first experimented with Quinn at center on April 14, an Amerks home game against Cleveland. With Adams and owner Terry Pegula in attendance at Blue Cross Arena, Quinn totaled two assists in a 5-3 loss. There were a few defensive blunders during his two-game audition at the position, but it was evident that his skills could be enhanced by having the puck on his stick more.