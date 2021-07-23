Sabres use No. 1 pick on Owen Power, defenseman from University of Michigan

“Since I’ve been here, going through the end of the season, going through lots of meetings, I believe we’re in a much better spot than perceived,” Sabres associate general manager Jason Karmanos said. “We’ve got a young core that we rightfully so think very highly of that can be part of our success in the future. I think it’s an obvious point, the teams that win they have an incredible amount of depth throughout the organization. We don’t have that yet and that’s understandable for where we are, so we need to use the various modes that we have in place to acquire players and find talent, and we need to do a good job making those decisions. I think we’re in a good spot, better than perceived, but we do need to build the organization, the depth in the organization, for sure.”