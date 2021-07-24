Sabres use fourth-round draft pick on QMJHL winger Olivier Nadeau

After using three consecutive draft choices on undersized Russian wingers, the Buffalo Sabres went a different route to add a forward with a different skill set.

With pick No. 97 in the fourth round, the Sabres selected right wing Olivier Nadeau from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Shawinigan Cataractes.

Nadeau, 18, is a power forward with skill and brings more of a physical element than the Sabres' previous selections. Listed at 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, Nadeau totaled 13 goals and 45 points in 34 games for Shawinigan last season. The biggest knock against him is speed, but Nadeau excels in other areas, including stickhandling, an effective one-timer and effective passing.

Nadeau is the first player from the QMJHL drafted by the Sabres since Vaclav Karabacek in 2014. He was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the No. 101 North American skater. Nadeau was selected fifth overall by Shawinigan in the 2019 QMJHL draft.