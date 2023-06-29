NASHVILLE – Each team in the NHL tries to add a goalie each year at the NHL draft, but Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams made it clear recently that he wouldn't take one unless it's a prospect his scouts liked.

One fell to the Sabres in the fifth round Thursday, as they chose Scott Ratzlaff of the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds. Ratzlaff, 18, is listed as 6 feet and NHL Central Scouting ranked him as the fourth-best North American goalie in the draft class.

Ratzlaff had a strong regular season for the WHL champions, posting a .918 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average. His arrival fills a void in the prospect pool created by the trade of Erik Portillo to the Los Angeles Kings. Ratzlaff was also a standout performer on the international stage when he had a .976 save percentage in four games to help Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.