Sabres updates: Drake Caggiula having season-ending surgery, Casey Mittelstadt close to return

The season is officially over for Buffalo Sabres winger Drake Caggiula, who is scheduled for surgery Thursday in Los Angeles on a herniated disc. He has a recovery timetable of six to eight months.
Caggiula, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, had two goals and three assists in 18 games for the Sabres this season. He has not played since Nov. 22 and had tried returning to practice in a noncontact role in early January but never got back into the lineup. Caggiula opted for a standard fusion procedure, the one that was rejected by former Sabres captain Jack Eichel before he was traded to Vegas on Nov. 4.
"[Caggiula] has been seeing some different specialists and gathered all the information and then made the decision a few days ago that he was moving forward with the surgery," General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters during Thursday's morning skate in KeyBank Center. "He saw obviously our doctor, a second opinion and a third opinion just to kind of gather more information. And that's what he felt most comfortable with. ... I talked to him yesterday and he was excited at least to be moving forward and feel like he had a plan, but it is a fairly long recovery."
The Sabres are rotating rather than sitting one player because Granato doesn’t want anyone sitting for too long, particularly the young defensemen on the roster, and the idea is that a breather will only help them perform better when on the ice.
As for tonight's game, Mattias Samuelsson will sit out as part of the defense rotation with Robert Hagg returning to the lineup. The Sabres are encouraged with the progress of center Casey Mittelstadt and haven't completely ruled him out of the contest against the Ottawa Senators. But it's more likely Mittelstadt, who has been out since Jan. 30 and has played only seven games all season, will return on the weekend.
"We're trying to calm him down a little bit. He had a really good day yesterday and a hard day yesterday," Adams said of Mittelstadt's work with assistant coach Matt Ellis. "Matt was trying yesterday to give him game like simulation, shift length, all that stuff. And he responded well, both on the ice and today.
Despite injury, Anderson has had an impressive season in Buffalo, totaling a .916 save percentage and 6-3 record.
"What I told Casey, and he's such a competitive kid, is we're trying to set him up for success, and not you're gonna play three out of four (games). We want to let him just roll. But should we let him play right away back to back? Or does he play one of the two on the weekend? And then he gets into his regular routine? That's kind of what we're still working through."
Mittelstadt went through the morning skate and was having another session on his own afterward.
"Push it to a max where, beyond his conditioning, you’re challenging any little slight thing that may still remain from rehab or injury," said coach Don Granato. "There’s been nothing there but positive signs of being able to plow right through it. So, I personally have reached a pretty good comfort level with him based on this morning and what he went through yesterday."
In other injury updates:
• Jack Quinn and Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body): Adams said Hinostroza is a few days away from returning to practice after retweaking his injury a couple of weeks ago. "The good news is the MRI the next day right away didn't show any further damage or any structural issues. It's just more of a setback. Jack Quinn has the same injury. That timeline depends on every guy's a little different. Jack's at four weeks right now and he's doing really well."
•Zemgus Girgensons (lower body): "It was related to last year’s injury (hamstring surgery) and he just had to get it under control. But he’s doing well, so probably still a couple weeks away."
• Will Butcher: Is back skating on his own and is now more day to day than week to week. Adams feared a season-ending injury when Butcher was injured Jan. 30 in Arizona, "but the result was better than everybody expected."
Streaking Sabres
Buffalo is going for its first three-game winning streak since the first three games of the season. It split two games in Ottawa last month.
"It’s significant to me that we got back to playing the way we should be playing, and that’s with a lot of passion, a lot of energy, a lot of flow, rhythm to the game," Granato said of the Sabres' back-to-back wins over Montreal and the New York Islanders. "By virtue of that, you give yourself the best chance to win every night. When you do the right things, the accumulation of doing the right things is you accumulate wins. So let’s keep focused on doing the right things and I say to the guys a lot, 'Hit the repeat button.'"