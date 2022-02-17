Sabres updates: Drake Caggiula having season-ending surgery, Casey Mittelstadt close to return

"We're trying to calm him down a little bit. He had a really good day yesterday and a hard day yesterday," Adams said of Mittelstadt's work with assistant coach Matt Ellis. "Matt was trying yesterday to give him game like simulation, shift length, all that stuff. And he responded well, both on the ice and today.

"What I told Casey, and he's such a competitive kid, is we're trying to set him up for success, and not you're gonna play three out of four (games). We want to let him just roll. But should we let him play right away back to back? Or does he play one of the two on the weekend? And then he gets into his regular routine? That's kind of what we're still working through."

Mittelstadt went through the morning skate and was having another session on his own afterward.

"Push it to a max where, beyond his conditioning, you’re challenging any little slight thing that may still remain from rehab or injury," said coach Don Granato. "There’s been nothing there but positive signs of being able to plow right through it. So, I personally have reached a pretty good comfort level with him based on this morning and what he went through yesterday."

In other injury updates: