Sabres update: Skinner might be healthy scratch, bad news expected on McCabe

"We will continue to analyze postgame what we feel and what we see," Krueger said. "And look for the mix that we believe gives us as a team within the roles we need the best chance to be successful. You saw a potential change in the mix today. We won't confirm it till tomorrow. But it's how we function here. We look honestly at production. We look honestly at the inputs in and around the team game that we need, and try and put that mix in place that gives us a chance."

Skinner has 14 goals in 73 games under Krueger and 18 goals in the last 98 games he's played for the Sabres dating to the 2018-19 season, when he struggled over the last two months but still finished with 40. He refused to point any fingers at Krueger.

"I don't know. I've played for a lot of coaches. I don't know if it's that simple," he said. " Obviously I'm going through a little bit of a slump. And it's not something I'm used to. Especially 5-on-5. I think since I've come in a league I've shown to have some pretty good success at 5-on-5. It's just something that's not working, not going well right now. I've just got to work my way out of it."