Hockey fans can mark their calendars for the Buffalo Sabres' annual Prospects Challenge featuring top young players from six NHL teams.

The Sabres unveiled the schedule Tuesday for the round-robin tournament Sept. 15-18 in LECOM Harborcenter that also will include the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Sabres have three games scheduled for the eighth annual event, beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 against the Canadiens, followed by a matchup with the Devils' prospects at 7 p.m. Sept. 16. The event concludes at 5 p.m. Sept. 18 with the Sabres' game against the Penguins.

Tickets will go on sale in August and will cost $10. Season-ticket holders will have priority access and, according to a news release, a preferred rate on any ticket purchased. The Sabres' fan fest at Keybank Center's Alumni Plaza, featuring current and former players, is scheduled for Sept. 16.

The Sabres' will reveal their roster at a later date, though it's expected to include most of their prospects who are set to play in North America this season, including recent first-round draft picks such as Zach Benson, Matt Savoie, Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen. Collegiate and European players are unable to attend because of obligations with their respective schools or teams.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, Sept. 15

Ottawa vs. New Jersey, Noon

Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, Noon

Boston vs. Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.