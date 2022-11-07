Sabres' 'underdogs' on defense pressed into big roles with Rasmus Dahlin day to day

Rasmus Dahlin emerged from the tunnel near the Buffalo Sabres’ bench in KeyBank Center and watched with support staff as his teammates practiced without him Monday morning.

Dahlin’s hot start to his fifth NHL season is on pause because of an upper-body injury suffered Friday in Carolina, the nature and cause of which coach Don Granato declined to reveal. It is the latest calamity to hit the Sabres’ blue line through 12 games, as Henri Jokiharju and Mattias Samuelsson remain sidelined because of their respective injuries.

Ilya Lyubushkin, a right-shot defenseman who sat three games last week to rest a bothersome lower-body injury, insisted on skating through the ailment Saturday in Tampa Bay with Dahlin out of the lineup. Lyubushkin plans to play through discomfort as the Sabres wait to see if Jokiharju will be able to return to practice this week.

Dahlin is still considered “day to day,” according to the team, and Granato said there’s a “chance” the 22-year-old will be in the lineup Tuesday when the Sabres host the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. But all involved, particularly the club’s other defensemen, must prepare to play another game without Dahlin.

“You’re kind of playing as underdogs, in a sense,” said defenseman Jacob Bryson, who skated a career-high 26:15 in Tampa Bay. “We’ve got a couple new guys here, which has been awesome. They have opportunity, as well. I think we’ve done a really good job, and I’m really impressed with these guys who have stepped in.”

Despite Dahlin’s absence, the Sabres were leading by one with 15:35 remaining in regulation at Tampa Bay’s Amalie Arena. They allowed three consecutive goals to lose 5-3, but they were competitive against a perennial Stanley Cup contender because Owen Power continues to ascend at only 19 years old, and depth defensemen are contributing when needed.

Power had two assists and skated a team-high 28:14 against the Lightning, while Kale Clague, one of three rostered defensemen who joined the Sabres on a two-way contract in July, skated 21:14. Bryson, Lawrence Pilut and Casey Fitzgerald also have provided important minutes when the club has been without Dahlin, Lyubuskin, Jokiharju and Samuelsson.

“Obviously, there’s some big minutes and big shoes to fill there that have gone out of our lineup,” Sabres winger Jeff Skinner said. “To see guys stepping up and taking advantage of the opportunity is really nice to see, especially early on, because I think it’s something that’s going to build confidence, and we’ll be able to lean on that experience as we go along here in the season.”

The Sabres (7-5) weren’t equipped to handle a rash of blue-line injuries last season. General manager Kevyn Adams addressed the depth issue in the summer by signing Lyubushkin to a two-year contract and adding four defensemen with NHL experience on two-way deals: Clague, Pilut, Jeremy Davies and Chase Priskie.

Clague, 24, has shown enough progress to maintain his spot on a defense pair next to Power. The Sabres have earned 68.61% of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when Clague’s on the ice. Their time of possession is aided greatly by Power’s remarkable ability with and without the puck, but Clague has also made an impact by following Granato’s edict that defensemen play aggressively.

A second-round draft pick in 2016, Clague couldn’t carve out a full-time role with the Los Angeles Kings before he joined the Montreal Canadiens on waivers last December. He had 58 games of NHL experience prior to signing with the Sabres, a decision he made because of their style of play and plethora of young talent.

“Kale has really made remarkable strides game by game in the last few games,” Granato said. “Since he’s come back up, we’ve seen immense improvement and steady progress game to game sitting again with Marty Wilford and Dan Girardi going over clip after clip. He was able to take his skill set that he already had, his confidence that he already had playing in the NHL and make improvements really fast. That’s what we’ve seen. He’s been impressive, for me.”

When Clague had a difficult night against Pittsburgh last week, Pilut got moved to Power’s left side, and the duo played well together. Wilford, who coaches the defense, shortens the bench in the third period of tight games based on who is playing well.

The Sabres rotate defense pairs in practice to ensure every member of the group is comfortable skating with one another. The defensemen on two-way contracts – Clague, Pilut, Davies and Priskie – also stuck around NHL training camp longer than usual to have more time to learn Granato’s system, which has eased the transition.

The most notable offseason addition was Lyubushkin, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound Russian whom the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired from Arizona ahead of the trade deadline last season. Lyubushkin, in his fifth NHL season, hasn’t played at full strength since blocking a shot with his foot in Edmonton on Oct. 18. The injury has cost Lyubushkin five games, and the ailment won’t be going away soon.

Granato told reporters following practice Monday that Lyubushkin won’t skate in every practice because the Sabres need to manage the injury. He’ll be in the lineup against Arizona, but will require monitoring each day.

“I just wanted to play and wanted to help my team,” Lyubushkin said. “It wasn’t tough to jump into the game if you’re ready. I’m always ready. But I didn’t have a lot of practice time. It’s hockey life. It happens sometimes. We’re ready for this. We have a lot of good guys who can jump into the game and play well.”

The Sabres would have fallen apart in Tampa Bay if it weren’t for Power. Dahlin is the club’s best player, a workhorse, do-it-all defenseman who averages a team-high 25:54 of ice time per game. He ranks second among all NHL defensemen in goals (7) and points (12), and he’s tied for third with a plus-10 rating.

Power, a fellow No. 1 draft choice, has five assists in seven games since Samuelsson was lost to a lower-body injury in Vancouver on Oct. 22. Power also leads all rookies, no matter their position, in average time on ice (23:09). He’s quarterbacking the top power-play unit with Dahlin out and might soon add penalty-killing to his long list of responsibilities.

“It’s pretty easy,” Clague said of being paired with Power. “He’s obviously a very skilled, talented player. He’s massive and skates really well. Extremely smart. For me, I just try to talk out there and get more comfortable with him as we go along.”

Power is accustomed to shouldering such a workload. Even before the injuries began, he was entrenched in a second-pairing role and skating 20-plus minutes per game. Bryson, on the other hand, ascended from third pair to be Dahlin’s partner.

Bryson skated less than 14 minutes in each of the first two games of the season before earning more responsibility with his improved play away from the puck. He scored his first goal of the season Friday in Carolina and has averaged more than 22 minutes of ice time in the past five games.

His progress, along with that of the other healthy defensemen, has helped the Sabres survive and, at times, thrive, despite missing three of their top six most games.

“We’ve been in each game," Granato said. “The last two that we’ve lost, we had chances to win. … That’s a credit to them. They’ve done a great job.”