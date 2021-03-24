Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's taxi squad assignment is intro to life as an NHLer

Luukkonen has not appeared in a game since March 10, a 3-2 shootout loss at Utica that preceded a Covid-19 pause. He practiced in Rochester for the first time Wednesday before leaving for Pittsburgh to join the Sabres.

Ullmark, 27, has skated each of the past two days and interim coach Don Granato expressed hope that Ullmark can play Thursday night against Pittsburgh.

This is an opportunity for Luukkonen to work with goalie coach Mike Bales and take shots from the Sabres in morning skates and, potentially, practices. In eight starts in Rochester this season, Luukkonen totaled a 3.19 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

His game has been much better technically because he had a full offseason to train on and off the ice. That wasn’t the case in the summer of 2019 as Luukkonen was still recovering from double hip surgery, a procedure that impacted his play last season. The surgery came after a season in which Luukkonen captured a gold medal with Finland at the IIHF World Junior Championship and earned Ontario Hockey League MVP honors for his outstanding performance with Sudbury.