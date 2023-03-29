Winless in his first 15 NHL appearances almost 20 years ago, Craig Anderson is all too familiar with the anguish a young goalie can experience when adjusting to the best league in the world.

Anderson thought his career was over shortly after it began. Now a member of the 300-win club and still stopping pucks for the Buffalo Sabres at 41 years old, Anderson provided a key piece of advice to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to try to help the rookie goalie through the inevitable ups and downs of a long season.

“I think the best thing for a goalie’s mindset is at the end of the night you give your team a chance to win,” Anderson said. “Whether it’s 6-5, 10-9, whatever the score might be, whatever the chances are. … I think that’s the measuring stick for myself and my message to the other goalies is that don’t be satisfied by the way you’ve played, but give yourself some mental peace by, ‘Did you give your team a chance to win?’ ”

Those words of wisdom have benefited Luukkonen during the most difficult stretch of his short NHL career. He has allowed four or more goals in eight of his last 12 appearances, recording an .870 save percentage since Feb. 1.

The Sabres haven’t played well in front of Luukkonen on many of those nights. They struggled exiting the All-Star break, recovered briefly, then, with key players injured, buckled under the pressure of a postseason push until the 24-year-old goalie delivered 27 saves in a win over the playoff-bound New Jersey Devils on Friday.

Luukkonen acknowledged that inconsistency has been an issue for him. He’ll show poise in the crease while making remarkable saves, only to allow a goal on a shot that he’s capable of stopping. Anderson’s advice, and the experience gained through 45 NHL games, has helped Luukkonen maintain the confidence needed to succeed.

“There's still a lot I can improve, and that's not something that just happens during the offseason,” Luukkonen said. “Every day coming to the rink and being willing to learn and be willing to get better. Even though you don't want to dwell on bad games or your mistakes, you have to learn from them and being critical towards yourself in a good way, too. That's been really big this year.

“Even though I'm happy to be in the NHL, just being realistic about it that when you're here, it doesn't mean that you made it. There's still a lot that has to be improved."

Luukkonen wasn’t sure when, or if, he’d receive an opportunity in Buffalo this season. He was sent back to Rochester following a strong training camp in the fall because the Sabres had Anderson and Eric Comrie. General manager Kevyn Adams wanted Luukkonen to continue his development by starting games for the Amerks.

A three-goalie rotation wasn’t an option because Luukkonen needed as many repetitions as possible after an injury-shortened 2021-22 season. Comrie’s injury in November created a starting opportunity in Buffalo, and Luukkonen has been in the NHL since.

The beginning was rocky. Luukkonen allowed five or more goals in three of his first four starts. He appeared to be pressing and opponents were exploiting his glove hand. Luukkonen has shown a resiliency in the crease dating to his days of junior hockey, though. It’s one of the traits that impressed Sabres scouts and convinced former general manager Jason Botterill to select him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Luukkonen proceeded to earn points in 13 of his next 16 appearances, compiling a 12-3-1 record and .911 save percentage from Dec. 4 through Jan. 28. He allowed three or fewer goals in 13 games during that span with wins over the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators and New York Islanders.

There were clutch saves to preserve leads and a consistency in the crease that’s eluded Luukkonen recently. He was effectively tracking the puck, controlling rebounds and strengthened his glove hand to deny shooters who were trying to exploit what they thought was a weakness.

Teammates were impressed by Luukkonen’s resolve and potential. Following some deliberation, including conversations with leaders on the team, Adams decided that Luukkonen needed to remain in the NHL, despite the challenge of keeping three goalies on the roster once Comrie returned in early January.

“There have, for sure, been ups and downs,” Luukkonen said. “Starting the season in the AHL after a good training camp and coming up later – of course, injuries are unfortunate, but that gave me the opportunity to come here and play and take a chance. Playing well enough and helping the team win to stick around the rest of the season, that’s been really big for me. Overall, we’re playing meaningful games in March, and I feel like, as a team and as a goalie, that’s what you want to see."

The overall numbers look ugly. Luukkonen has an .890 save percentage and 3.63 goals-against average in 32 appearances. Expectations need to be adjusted because the average save percentage in the NHL this season is .904.

However, among 49 goalies to appear in at least 25 games, Luukkonen entered Wednesday ranked 37th in MoneyPuck’s model for goals saved above expected, which measures performance based on the quality of shots faced. Many experts on the position, from current players to coaches at all levels, have questioned the validity of the statistic because of the way shots are recorded, but it provides more context behind performance than standard save percentage.

Still, Luukkonen is the first Sabres rookie goalie to earn 16 wins in a season since Ryan Miller did so in 48 games in 2005-06, and needs three more to tie Martin Biron for fifth-most by a rookie goalie in franchise history.

The bouts of inconsistency have opened the door for Comrie and, perhaps, recent signing Devon Levi, who has yet to debut, to earn additional starts over the final nine games, beginning Friday night against the New York Rangers in KeyBank Center.

Like many players in the Sabres’ dressing room, Luukkonen is experiencing the difficult lessons of adjusting to the NHL as a rookie, and he’s doing it at a pressure-packed position where each mistake can end up in the back of the net.

“I think he's shortened the downs, which is really positive,” coach Don Granato said. “He hasn't been down for long when he's been down, and that's a real big sign of growth, to not anchor down and down. He's been resilient. So, I love the way he's handled it. He's still young. … For Upie, there's not a lot of experience there, so for him to manage downs as well as he has, to this point, is significantly good.”