Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power showed through their performance this season why they’re considered pillars of the Buffalo Sabres.

Now, General Manager Kevyn Adams wants to ensure both are here long term.

Adams revealed to reporters during his end-of-season news conference Wednesday in KeyBank Center that he’s spoken to agents for Dahlin and Power to express interest in signing them to contract extensions.

This follows two key parts of Adams’ plan. First, he wants to identify which players on the roster he wants to build around. Second, he wants to move swiftly to get them signed for as long as possible.

Tage Thompson was the first to put pen to paper on a seven-year deal worth $50 million in August. Mattias Samuelsson’s deal was official on the eve of opening night, as the 23-year-old defenseman received a seven-year, $30 million pact. Then, Dylan Cozens signed his seven-year, $49.7 million contract in February.

“You guys know my style,” said Adams. “I believe in when you have core pieces that you feel are going to be very important part of your franchise, I like to be proactive. Both him and Owen are critical pieces of this franchise moving and certainly have let their agents know how we feel about them, and we’ll work at it.

“These things, they take time, there’s a process that you go through. But I couldn’t imagine those two not part of us long-term.”

Dahlin is likely the first order of business for Adams. Dahlin, 23, set career highs this season in goals (15), assists (58), points (73) and average time on ice (25:48) across 78 games. Only three players in the NHL were on the ice more this season: defensemen Drew Doughty, Erik Kalrsson and Miro Heiskanen.

Dahlin developed into a complete defenseman and effectively shut down the opponent’s top forwards at times this season. He will receive votes for the Norris Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top overall player at the position, but he might not be a finalist because of injuries that impacted his play in March. Still, Dahlin finished with a plus-10 rating in 5-on-5 situations and, analytically, rated as one of the best in the league this season.

Dahlin is eligible to sign a contract extension July 1, but he’s not a restricted free agent until next summer. There are a few advantages to signing him sooner than later. The Sabres won’t want to risk the price going up. What if Dahlin approaches 90 points next season? It’s conceivable he’ll produce even more if he and other top players on the Sabres stay relatively healthy for most of the 82-game schedule.

Adams should be prepared for the average annual cap hit to approach $9 million to $10 million. The Sabres have the long-term space to accommodate that sort of ask and signing Dahlin this summer would give management a clearer picture on how much money they have available for future seasons.

At 20 years old, Power ranked second among all NHL skaters in 5-on-5 ice time per game (19:46), the highest mark by a rookie since the league began tracking the stat in 2009-10. He also logged more even-strength time on ice per game (20:44) than any rookie since the NHL began tracking the stat in 1997-98. The 2021 first overall draft pick quarterbacked the Sabres’ second power-play unit and earned a role on the penalty kill.

Counting stats might prevent Power from being a finalist for the Calder Trophy. He had four goals and 35 points in 79 games, but he finished with a plus-17 rating at 5-on-5 and no rookie had as much responsibility for their team.

Power isn’t a restricted free agent until 2025, so it’s possible, if not likely, his camp will want to wait longer to get a deal done.

Running it back

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo and alternate captain Zemgus Girgensons, both pending unrestricted free agents, have a place in Buffalo if they want to return, Adams said. Adams is giving Okposo time to discuss his future with his family. Okposo, 34, told reporters Saturday that he hasn’t given retirement any thought and doesn’t want to be anywhere else. Girgensons, 29, expressed an interest in returning but acknowledged both sides must make a business decision.

My read on the situation: Okposo will return on a one-year contract and Girgensons will do the same if he’s willing to pass up a multiyear contract on the open market.

“Of course, I want them back,” said Adams. “They’re both really good, I mean, let me just start with people. They are as respected, as good a people as you’ll find in the game. And they complement each other well.”

Still waiting

Ryan Johnson is still mulling whatever offer the Sabres presented him when the two sides met at the end of his senior season at the University of Minnesota. Johnson, was drafted 31st overall in 2019, met with the team over a videoconference call last week after the Golden Gophers’ loss in the national championship game.

Johnson, 21, amassed nine goals and 59 points during his four college seasons. The Sabres will receive a 2024 second-round compensatory draft pick if Johnson chooses to sign elsewhere when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in August.

“We’ve had conversations since his college season has ended,” said Adams. “I guess the best way to say it is that they know kind of where we're at, how we feel about him, and we think he’s a good prospect. Now it’s just kind of in his court and we’re waiting.”

Adding to pipeline

The Sabres may soon add multiple Russian prospects to their roster in Rochester. Winger Prokhor Poltapov (second round, 2021) remains under contract, but the club can try to sign winger Viktor Neuchev (third round, 2022) and defenseman Nikita Novikov (sixth round, 2021) when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Neuchev, 19, had four goals and 12 points in 57 games with Avtomobilist of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, while Novikov, 19, is a 6-foot-4, left-shot defenseman who has played 94 games in the KHL. If signed, both will join fellow Russian prospect Aleksandr Kisakov with the Amerks.

Offseason moves

It sounds like the Sabres have yet to decide if they will bring back restricted free agent forward Tyson Jost, who had seven goals and 22 points in 57 games after joining the club as a waiver claim. Jost, 25, told Adams during their exit meetings that he wants to return. There are only so many roster spots, though, and there might not be room for Jost if Girgensons returns.

After all, Buffalo might have a surplus of defensemen if they acquire another this offseason and retain Jacob Bryson. Plus, Matt Savoie might have to be on the NHL roster because the 2022 first-round pick can't play in the American Hockey League. Savoie, 19, can only play in the AHL if he's on the Sabres' roster and sits long enough to be eligible for a conditioning assignment.

Buffalo can follow the same plan Seattle used with center Shane Wright, who went to the IIHF World Junior Championship after his conditioning assignment in the AHL and returned to junior hockey before joining the Kraken's top affiliate for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Adams was also noncommittal when asked about adding another option for his blue line this summer, though it was a glaring need each time Samuelsson was out of the lineup because of injury.

“If I take a step back, obviously, it’s right after the season, there’s a lot of time, we’ll have these discussions internally about sitting down with the coaches and our staff and where they see individual players, where I see individual players, how we’re kind of moving forward into the offseason, what we’re identifying what we’re looking for,” said Adams. “So those conversations are starting, and they’ll continue in the next days, weeks, months, honestly.”