Sabres try to buck ugly numbers as they face off in rematch against Penguins

One of these days, the Buffalo Sabres are going to have to say enough is enough when it comes to playing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Especially in KeyBank Center.

Observations: Sabres' drought reaches historic level, but youth inspires hope The Sabres had their playoff drought officially reach 10 seasons, tied for the longest in NHL history and the third longest active streak in the four major professional sports.

The Sabres get another chance Sunday afternoon at 3 (MSG, WGR Radio) to try to do something against the Penguins at home. In the wake of Saturday's 3-2 defeat, the numbers in this series are stark and sickly from the Buffalo perspective:

• The Sabres are 0-5 vs. the Pens this season, and have been outscored, 20-6. They are trying to avoid an 0-6 start against a second East Division opponent, as they're also 0-6 vs. the New York Islanders.

• The Penguins have a 15-game point streak in Buffalo (13-0-2) and have won five straight. Buffalo hasn't beaten them at home in regulation since a 6-2 win on Feb. 19, 2012 – when Lindy Ruff was still the coach.

• The Sabres are 5-19-2 since the start of the 2013-14 season against the Penguins and only two of those wins are in regulation. They both came last season in Pittsburgh under Ralph Krueger, including the 3-1 victory in the season opener that was Krueger's first game as coach.

More points to ponder heading to interim coach Don Granato's afternoon media briefing: