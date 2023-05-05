Goaltender Devon Levi, who burst on the scene during his seven appearances late in the regular season, is one of three Buffalo Sabres who have been named to the Team Canada roster for the World Championships co-hosted by Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia.

How will Buffalo Sabres handle their goalies after Devon Levi 'earned' the net? The club’s handling of the final weeks raised questions about their goalie plan for next season. Can the Sabres count on Levi and his seven games of NHL experience to lead them to the playoffs?

Levi will be joined on Team Canada by Buffalo forwards Jack Quinn and Peyton Krebs. The tournament begins May 12 and runs through May 28.

Levi went 5-2 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .905 save percentage for the Sabres after joining the club late in the season following the end of his college season at Northeastern. He has previously represented Canada at the 2021 World Juniors and at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Levi was a standout on Canada's silver-medal team at the '21 Juniors, posting a .964 save percentage in seven games and earning recognition as the tournament's top goaltender.

His teammates included Quinn, Krebs and current Buffalo center Dylan Cozens. Levi and Krebs were not yet members of the Buffalo organization at the time, as they were acquired in trades later that year.

Levi and Quinn had revealed their intentions to play in the tournament during the Sabres locker cleanout interviews three weeks ago, while Krebs was uncertain on his plans.

The Sabres consider the tournament a huge development opportunity for their players. Cozens was Canada's leading goal scorer at last year's event and credited his showing with helping him become a 30-goal man in the NHL this season.

Quinn had 14 goals and 23 assists in his NHL rookie season after a 26-goal, 61-point campaign last year in Rochester. Krebs had nine goals and 17 assists in 74 games for Buffalo.

Levi will compete for Canada's top goalie spot along with Montreal's Samuel Montembeault. Canada's roster includes former Sabres defenseman Tyler Myers of Vancouver, the Calgary trio of Milan Lucic, Tyler Toffoli and MacKenzie Weegar and University of Michigan forward Adam Fantilli, who is expected to be the No. 2 overall pick in next month's NHL draft in Nashville.

The team will be coached by Andre Tourigny of the Arizona Coyotes. He was Quinn's junior coach with the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League when Quinn scored 52 goals during the 2019-20 season.

2⃣0⃣ players have been selected to wear the 🍁 at #IIHFWorlds.2⃣0⃣ joueurs ont été choisis pour porter la 🍁 au #MondialIIHF.ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/SSdXQtwf1NFORMATION ➡️ https://t.co/vp9VBvfXXd pic.twitter.com/Uh5ytKfatd — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 5, 2023

As he revealed following the season, Buffalo forward Alex Tuch will play for Team USA in the tournament and will be joining his brother, Luke, on the squad. Luke Tuch is a Boston University player and a Montreal prospect who helped his college team to the Frozen Four.

The U.S. roster announced Thursday includes ex-Sabres forward Anders Bjork and goaltender Cal Petersen, a Buffalo draft pick who never signed with the club and is now with the Los Angeles Kings.