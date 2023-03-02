Anders Bjork will finally have an NHL opportunity after spending most of this season with the Rochester Americans.

It won't be with the Buffalo Sabres, though.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Bjork, a left-winger, was traded Thursday by Buffalo to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for "future considerations." Bjork, 26, had eight goals and 25 points in 42 games with the Amerks after being assigned to the organization's AHL affiliate in October.

To complete the trade, the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, Rockford, sent center Carson Gicewicz to the Rochester Americans. Gicewicz, 25, is a native of Orchard Park and attended Nichols School. He finished his college career in 2020-21 at UMass and has played the past two-plus seasons in Rockford, totaling nine goals and 22 points in 114 games.

The Sabres acquired Bjork from Boston in April 2021 as part of the pre-deadline trade that sent Taylor Hall to the Bruins. Buffalo also received a second-round draft pick, which it later used to select Russian winger Aleksandr Kisakov.

Bjork had eight goals and 14 points in 74 games with the Sabres. He's a pending restricted free agent.