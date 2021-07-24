Sabres trade Sam Reinhart to Panthers for goalie Devon Levi and a first-round pick

A busy day for General Manager Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres seemed to be complete late Friday night.

The media was gathered on the floor of KeyBank Center awaiting a press conference in which Adams was expected to discuss the trade that sent Rasmus Ristolainen to Philadelphia and the Sabres' selection of two first-round draft choices, most notably defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 pick.

Then came the blockbuster trade everyone anticipated. Or so we thought.

Reports surfaced that Sam Reinhart, the Sabres' leading goal scorer from last season and the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft, had been traded to the Florida Panthers. The return was not known and Adams declined to comment when the press conference began.

It wasn't until Saturday morning that the deal became official: Reinhart is headed to the Sabres' Atlantic Division rival in exchange for goalie prospect Devon Levi and a 2022 first-round draft choice.

"Sam has established himself as one of the best playmaking scorers in the league, and we are thrilled to be able to add him to our Panthers lineup," Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said in a press release. "His competitiveness and hunger to succeed will fit seamlessly with the culture we are building here in South Florida."