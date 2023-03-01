As expected, Erik Portillo will not play goal for the Buffalo Sabres.

The rights to the University of Michigan goalie, taken in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft, were traded by the Sabres on Wednesday to the Los Angeles Kings. In return, Buffalo gets Los Angeles' third-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Portillo, 22, had made it clear he was not going to sign with the Sabres and would pursue unrestricted free agency after his college career at Michigan ended, and the Sabres did not want to lose him for nothing. It's a risk, however, for Los Angeles, which gave Buffalo a pick to get at the front of the line for Portillo's services, but could have nothing to show for it.

It's been a long time since we've seen this March Madness: Sabres in a playoff hunt The Buffalo Sabres' game Thursday night in TD Garden against the Boston Bruins is the first of 15 games in March – and 11 are against teams currently in a playoff position. Buffalo is not in one, but still remains in a good spot.

Portillo could decline to sign with the Kings and stay the course on going the UFA route, but the Kings have more opportunity in their pipeline for him. They traded franchise legend Jonathan Quick to Columbus on Wednesday night, getting back Blue Jackets goalie and pending unrestricted free agent Joonas Korpisalo. Cal Petersen, signed in free agency in 2017 after he said no to the Sabres, has struggled this year, and the No. 1 goalie has become journeyman Pheonix Copley.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Portillo was drafted by former Buffalo general manager Jason Botterill and never seemed that interested in competing with Northeastern's Devon Levi on the Sabres' prospect totem pole. Levi, a former seventh-round pick of the Florida Panthers, was acquired by current GM Kevyn Adams as part of the Sam Reinhart trade in 2021.

Portillo also wanted to finish his college career to continue working on his business started with three Michigan classmates, an online platform that provides an avenue for student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

Sabres prospect Erik Portillo built a business while leading Michigan to Frozen Four The collaboration between Portillo and three Michigan students led to their creation of Dualete, a platform that allows youth athletes to register for one-on-one video sessions in which college athletes detail how they excel in a specific sport.

Portillo is 19-10-2 at Michigan this year with a 3.01 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. He had a breakout year last season while playing with current Sabres defenseman Owen Power, going 31-10-1, 2.14/.926 and leading the Wolverines to the Frozen Four in Boston.

The Sabres initially lost this year's third-round pick to Vegas in the trade for Jack Eichel on Nov. 4, 2021. In the wake of this deal, they are back to having a pick in each round and have three second-rounders, one from Vegas for Eichel and one from Philadelphia in the deal for Rasmus Ristolainen on July 23, 2021.

The Sabres have one other unsigned college player in University of Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson, taken with the 31st pick in 2019. Johnson's team is expected to go deep into the NCAA Tournament and his season may not end until early April.

The Sabres do not necessarily need to trade Johnson's rights, because they would get a compensatory pick in the second round if he does not sign. First-round picks that spurn their drafting team prompt compensation. As a pick outside of Round 1, there was no compensation for Portillo.