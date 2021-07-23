Sabres trade Rasmus Ristolainen to Flyers for Robert Hagg, two draft picks

+3 Jason Karmanos says Sabres have to be patient, do better job projecting in draft Karmanos and director of scouting Jerry Forton will be leading the draft and, as much as Sabres fans don't want to hear it, the only way to approach the annual shopping spree of amateur talent is with a long-term approach.

Although Ristolainen shouldered the workload of a No. 1 defenseman for most of his time with the Sabres, he has been the subject of trade rumors for the past few seasons. Following the 2018-19 season, Ristolainen’s expression of disgust during locker cleanout day led to an increased amount of trade interest around the National Hockey League.

Former General Manager Jason Botterill rebuffed those overtures and opted to keep Ristolainen, who was a fixture on the Sabres’ power play and penalty kill. Without a reliable defense partner, Ristolainen mostly struggled during his final two seasons with the organization. His best performances came while skating alongside left-shot defenseman Jake McCabe, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Among defense pairs to play at least 125 minutes at 5-on-5 together in 2020-21, Ristolainen and McCabe ranked 16th in limiting on-ice shot quality, according to Evolving-Hockey.com. Then came the Covid-19 outbreak that derailed the Sabres’ season. Ristolainen’s bout with the virus left him bedridden for days and had a significant impact on his play when he returned to the lineup.