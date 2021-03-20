Sabres trade goalie Jonas Johansson to Colorado for 6th-round draft pick

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams kicked off what will likely be a flurry of trades Saturday by dealing goalie Jonas Johansson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.

Johansson, a 25-year-old selected in the third round by Buffalo in 2014, was held out of practice Friday in KeyBank Center with the Sabres finalizing details on the trade with Colorado, multiple sources told The Buffalo News. Adams did not complete the move until goalie Michael Houser cleared waivers and the Sabres received more information on how they may be impacted by the Boston Bruins having four players added to the Covid protocol list.

On the surface, it may seem odd for the Sabres to part ways with a young goaltender when the organization is thin at the position. Top prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is in Rochester and still likely one year away from a full-time NHL job. Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark is still out with a lower-body injury.

However, Johansson struggled in his seven appearances with the Sabres this season, compiling an .884 save percentage and 0-5-1 record. He will also become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he does not log 21 NHL appearances of at least 30 minutes.

