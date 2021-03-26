Sabres trade Eric Staal to Montreal for two draft picks

BOSTON – The Buffalo Sabres have made their first big deal prior to the NHL trade deadline, sending veteran center Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens for a third-round and fifth-round pick in this year's draft.
Staal, 36, did not practice Friday in TD Garden and the team initially said there was no injury involved but it had no information on his status. But reports circulated after practice that the team had said its goodbyes to Staal in the dressing room and veteran Kyle Okposo confirmed that when speaking on a video call to reporters.
"Found out about 'Staalsie' right before practice and just got off the ice to go wish him well," said Okposo. "He's a character guy. He's a really good person. He's a good man. He's had a heck of a career to date. And he's gonna continue to play well, so wish him nothing but the best."
The 36-year-old former Stanley Cup champion is trying to make the best of an increasingly challenging situation.
TSN's Frank Seravalli was the first to mention the Canadiens were the likely landing spot for Staal. Renaud Lavoie of French language network RDS followed by saying details were still being worked out.
Earlier this month, reports had Staal possibly going to the Edmonton Oilers but he has balked at having to serve a 14-day quarantine going across the Canadian border. But CBC first reported Thursday that the Canadian government was cutting that requirement to seven days with testing to help facilitate roster moves for the seven teams in the North Division.
Staal, a Stanley Cup champion with the 2006 Carolina Hurricanes, has had a rough season in Buffalo. A 10-time 20-goal scorer, Staal has just three goals and 10 points in 32 games with Buffalo and has equaled his career worst with a minus-20 rating.
Staal was acquired in a September trade with Minnesota for Marcus Johansson, and his wife and children remained in that state while he came to Buffalo on his own. He's in the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $3.25 million. The Sabres are retaining half of that to make the deal.
“Clearly, in my mind, I had envisioned things differently coming here, and it just hasn’t come to fruition and it hasn’t lived up to those thoughts,” Staal said last week. “I think that’s for sure been challenging, that’s been difficult, but that’s still no excuse. It doesn’t matter. I have more pride in myself, what I can do in this league, what I can do on the ice.”