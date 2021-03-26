Sabres trade Eric Staal to Montreal for two draft picks

BOSTON – The Buffalo Sabres have made their first big deal prior to the NHL trade deadline, sending veteran center Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens for a third-round and fifth-round pick in this year's draft.

Staal, 36, did not practice Friday in TD Garden and the team initially said there was no injury involved but it had no information on his status. But reports circulated after practice that the team had said its goodbyes to Staal in the dressing room and veteran Kyle Okposo confirmed that when speaking on a video call to reporters.

"Found out about 'Staalsie' right before practice and just got off the ice to go wish him well," said Okposo. "He's a character guy. He's a really good person. He's a good man. He's had a heck of a career to date. And he's gonna continue to play well, so wish him nothing but the best."

TSN's Frank Seravalli was the first to mention the Canadiens were the likely landing spot for Staal. Renaud Lavoie of French language network RDS followed by saying details were still being worked out.