Sabres trade defenseman Brandon Montour to Panthers for draft pick

Another domino fell ahead of the April 12 trade deadline Saturday, as the Sabres dealt defenseman Brandon Montour to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2021.

Montour, who turns 27 on Sunday, is a pending unrestricted free agent and has totaled five goals with nine assists while averaging 20:32 of ice time across 38 games this season. He said goodbye to teammates during the Sabres' practice Saturday afternoon in KeyBank Center.

The former-second round draft pick signed a one-year, $3.85 million contract in October to return to the Sabres after a difficult 2019-20 season in which he missed time in October with a hand injury and was forced to play his off side.

Montour joined Buffalo back in February 2019, an acquisition by former General Manager Jason Botterill ahead of the deadline. The Sabres dealt a first-round draft pick and prospect Brendan Guhle to land Montour, who had seven assists in 17 games during the Anaheim Ducks' run to the Western Conference final in 2016-17.

The Sabres have gone 43-71-16 since the trade, the second-worst mark in the NHL. Montour is having a much better season in 2020-21, as he leads Buffalo in 5-on-5 ice time and defensive-zone starts.