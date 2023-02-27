Adding help for the surging Buffalo Sabres before the trade deadline Friday is a nuanced, internal debate for General Manager Kevyn Adams.

His team is ahead of schedule. No one thought the Sabres would have the adequate depth to contend until more prospects graduate to the NHL, yet they entered Monday one point out of a playoff spot with 24 regular-season games remaining.

The Sabres can give Adams another nudge with a win Tuesday at home against Columbus. Even with Alex Tuch out at least two weeks, Adams told reporters that he’s not straying from his plan to build in a responsible way.

There’s an increased “urgency” to add, he conceded, and it’s no secret that he’ll be on the phone with other teams leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. There are many factors to consider when weighing what kind of move to make, though.

His players have earned some help. And though fans are clamoring for a blockbuster, there are multiple reasons why a depth move is the more likely route.

Here are questions and options to consider:

Which draft choices do the Sabres own in the coming years?

2023: First round; second round; second round (acquired from Philadelphia in Rasmus Ristolainen trade); second round (acquired from Vegas in Jack Eichel trade); fourth round; fifth round; sixth round; seventh round.

2024: One pick in each of the seven rounds.

2025: One pick in each of the seven rounds.

The Sabres selected 22 players over the past two drafts, including five in the first round, and own three picks in the second round this summer. Adams has successfully replenished a prospect pool that lacked depth because of trades and selections that didn’t pan out, most notably Marcus Davidsson and Oskari Laaksonen.

More talent is needed. The Sabres have yet to sign three of their prospects in Russia, including second-rounder Prokhor Poltapov. This organization has only one defense prospect close to playing pro hockey: Ryan Johnson, who’s not certain to sign with Buffalo after his senior season at the University of Minnesota.

This is considered one of the deepest drafts in recent memory. Adams will likely want to hang onto his first-round pick and Philadelphia’s second rounder, which should be an early selection. The prices are too high to move that draft capital now. Perhaps he’ll be more willing to make that sort of deal on the draft floor in Nashville when more players are available with term on their contracts, but the Sabres’ other second-round picks could be in play this week if the right fit arises.

They also have the option to add more draft choices by using their salary cap space to broker a trade between two teams that need to make the money work. Doing so would give Adams even more flexibility.

Is the prospect pool strong enough to trade?

Adams is wise to be frugal with his prospect pool. It’s impossible to predict how each player’s development will go in the coming years. The Sabres must prepare for the possibility of injury or regression. Former General Manager Tim Murray ruined the organization’s depth by trying to expedite his version of a rebuild and it set the franchise back years.

Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen are in Rochester; Noah Ostlund looks like a future NHL center while playing pro hockey in Sweden; and Matt Savoie has been one of the top players in the Western Hockey League.

The Sabres are thrilled with Kulich’s progress. He’s been an offensive dynamo in recent weeks and should be an option for the NHL roster next season. Savoie has 29 goals and 70 points in 51 games after a slower-than-expected start, which might have been the result of his offseason shoulder injury. Those two have progressed to the point that it’s difficult to envision Adams moving either. Even if Savoie must play the wing, he has all the tools to become a top-six fixture and already has a strong enough foundation defensively to make an impact sooner than later. He simply needs to get stronger.

If Adams wants to go big-game hunting at the deadline or, more likely, this summer, he could move Rosen. The Sabres might be set on the wing for the long term with Savoie, Kulich, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka. Casey Mittelstadt is trying to play his way into that group, plus Rosen will never have the skill set to play on the fourth line.

Rosen’s speed and shot tantalize, but he’s going to need more time to get strong enough to win puck battles in the NHL. The Sabres need to supplement their high-end skill with physical, worker-bee-like bottom-six options who can score.

It’s becoming clear the Sabres’ top-three centers are likely set for the long-term with Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs, so would Adams be willing to move Ostlund? It might be too soon. He’s been tremendous in Sweden this season and, as a retired NHL center, Adams knows the importance of being strong down the middle. It would be wise for Buffalo to get Krebs signed before making such a move. Ostlund could be in Rochester as soon as next season if the Sabres convince him to make the move to North America.

The Sabres have another strong group of prospects who are signed, led by Olivier Nadeau, Josh Bloom, Tyson Kozak and Aleksandr Kisakov. Teams might also be interested in several draft picks the Sabres have yet to sign, including but not limited to Poltapov, Viktor Neuchev, Mats Lindgren and Jake Richard.

Goalie prospect Devon Levi isn’t going anywhere. He’s expected to sign with the Sabres after his season at Northeastern. But the wild card here is Erik Portillo. Barring an unexpected development, Portillo doesn’t plan to sign with the Sabres after his junior seasons at the University of Michigan. The club won’t get a compensatory pick if that happens, so Adams will want to trade his NHL rights beforehand. Based on comparable situations, the Sabres might be able to get as high as a second-round pick for Portillo. If not, Portillo is an enticing trade chip to use to acquire immediate help for Buffalo's roster.

The Seattle Kraken expressed interest in Portillo at the draft last summer. The Sharks and Coyotes are among a list of teams that would be interested in a goalie that’s close to reaching the NHL.

Is cap space an issue?

The Sabres have $24.734 million in cap space next season, according to CapFriendly.com, and they have five forwards signed long-term. They have only four pending unrestricted free agents in Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza and Craig Anderson. None of their restricted free agents will require much of a raise if he is retained.

Adams has flexibility to add a high-end player on a short-term contract, either via trade or free agency, but he never really entered the Timo Meier sweepstakes because the move would have required a lucrative, long-term extension to justify the purchase price. The Sabres would have needed to go through cap gymnastics in a few years because they might have needed to pay Meier and Skinner, two wingers, a combined $18 million. It's difficult to build a winner in the salary-cap era when you allocate that much money to two wingers. The Sabres need to be wise about their spending beyond next season.

Rasmus Dahlin has one year remaining on a contract that counts only $6 million against the salary cap. He’s in line to make as much as $10.5 million per season on his next deal. He’s one of several players who are scheduled to reach restricted free agency in the summer of 2024. The others are Krebs, Owen Power, Henri Jokiharju and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

There’s no clarity on what the salary cap will be next season, let alone 2024-25. Revenue shortfalls at regional sports networks could chip away at the allowance general managers were expecting.

A blockbuster trade for the Sabres is more likely at the draft when prices are lower, the player pool is bigger, and Adams has clarity on the salary cap for future seasons. He’ll also have a clearer picture on how much it will cost to sign other members of his young core, particularly Dahlin and Power.

Are there options to help the Sabres’ defense?

A defenseman should be at the top of Adams’ shopping list. The Sabres haven’t received consistent play on the left side of their third pair and the organization’s NHL-ready depth took a hit when Casey Fitzgerald was claimed on waivers by the Florida Panthers.

The market and cost for Coyotes defenseman Jakub Chychrun has only grown since the Sabres first expressed interest. Chychrun, 24, has two years remaining on a deal that counts $4.6 million against the salary cap. The Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues are the newest teams rumored to be in on Chychrun. The Sabres are likely to look at cheaper depth options because the acquisition cost will be high and they’d eventually have to sign Chychrun to a long-term deal.

Handedness shouldn’t matter when the Sabres are debating who to acquire. Most of their depth chart can play either side. A few options on the market are Carson Soucy (Kraken), Nick Jensen (Capitals), Brian Dumoulin (Penguins) and Shayne Gostisbehere (Coyotes).

Each of those defensemen is a pending unrestricted free agent, but the Sabres shouldn’t hesitate to add a rental at the position if the price is right. Jensen would be at the top of my list. He averages more than 20 minutes per game, ranks second on the Capitals in shorthanded ice time, possesses playoff experience and fits the Sabres’ system nicely. He has a heavy, righthanded shot and could pair well with Dahlin or Owen Power, if needed.

Dumoulin is having a miserable season in Pittsburgh and the cost could be low because the Penguins need to clear cap space to address their poor forward depth, but he’s won two Stanley Cups and could also help Buffalo’s penalty kill.

Soucy is an intriguing option. He ranks first among all Kraken defensemen in limiting opponents’ shot quality in 5-on-5 situations, according to Evolving-Hockey, and he can help on the penalty kill. He’s an imposing, 6-foot-5, left-shot defenseman who is tailor-made for the tight-checking games late in the regular season and playoffs.

Gostisbehere is very good on the breakout, but it’s fair to wonder if he’s the right fit, considering he’s better suited as a power-play guy. Columbus’ Vladislav Gavrikov is an expensive rental still available after a trade with Boston reportedly fell through. Nick Seeler of Philadelphia is a rugged defenseman willing to drop the gloves, but the team has a high asking price because of his $775,000 cap hit through next season.

What, if anything, should they do at forward?

The Sabres aren’t going to find a replacement for Tuch, but they should strengthen their depth by adding a forward who can bring a physical edge to the bottom or middle six.

Sam Lafferty would be at the top of my list. He’s 27 years old, under contract through next season at the low price of $1.15 million and drives opponents crazy with his pest-like style of play. Lafferty has the reputation of being a relentless competitor in practice, which fits the Sabres nicely. He was also part of the Penguins’ organization at the same time as Buffalo associate general manager Jason Karmanos. The price for Lafferty might have increased after Tampa Bay sent a haul of draft picks to Nashville for Tanner Jeannot.

James van Riemsdyk is a power forward who could create chaos in front of the net. The 33-year-old has seven seasons of 20-plus goals and 71 games of playoffs experience. He’s been a bright spot for Philadelphia in another miserable season for the Flyers, who need to replenish their draft capital after a series of bad trades. Several teams are vying for van Riemsdyk’s services and he’s a pending unrestricted free agent. Unlikely competitors, the Sabres won’t need Philadelphia to retain salary. Perhaps that's a competitive advantage in negotiations.

If the Sabres don’t want to dive into the rental market and would prefer acquiring help for next season, Kevin Labanc of the Sharks fits for multiple reasons. He was at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program at the same time as Sabres coach Don Granato. Labanc’s play has slipped with the rest of the Sharks the past two seasons – he was limited to 21 games in 2021-22 because of shoulder surgery– but he’s been a stabilizing defensive presence and still has the tools to create offensively if placed in the right system.

Labanc, 27, has one year remaining on a contract that counts $4.75 million against the salary cap. He, like van Riemsdyk, could fit nicely on the wing next to Cozens. Labanc doesn't fit the profile of a physical player, but his skill could help him reach another level with the talent in Buffalo.

Brock Boeser of the Canucks is on the market, but he'll cost $6.5 million through 2024-25. Where would he fit if the Sabres expect Kulich and Savoie to be on the wing in Buffalo in the near future?

In terms of high-priced acquisitions, the Coyotes' Lawson Crouse is a much better fit. He's 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and, at 25 years old, is on the verge of his second consecutive 20-goal season. His contract with four years remaining at $4.3 million would fit. It's unclear if Arizona actually wants to trade Crouse, though, and we know Adams doesn't like blocking prospects.

The strategy has worked thus far. Kulich and Savoie could be contributors on the wing as early as some point next season. But the Sabres need to alter their mix at some point to add a power forward like Crouse.

Jordan Greenway would bring the hard-nosed, physical style of play the Sabres could use in their bottom six. Greenway’s speed, and familiarity with Granato, could fit better in Buffalo than Minnesota. He’s only 26 and twice scored double-digit goals for the Wild, but he’s having a brutal season offensively and carries a $3 million cap hit through 2024-25.

The 6-foot-6 winger was a teammate of Thompson’s at the NTDP when Granato was coach. The contract is high for a fourth-liner who struggles to score. He’d be a solid replacement this summer if Girgensons opts to sign elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent.

If the Sabres want help in the faceoff dot, center Nick Bonino (Sharks) has two Stanley Cups and would be an upgrade for their penalty kill.