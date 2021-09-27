Sabres' top pick Owen Power doing his best to downplay the hype at Michigan

Sabres observations: Victor Olofsson taking aim at bigger 5-on-5 impact If the Sabres are to surpass expectations, they will need Olofsson to develop into more of a threat at even strength.

"Just getting stronger," Michigan coach Mel Pearson said when asked about Power's priorities. "We've already seen that already in the month we've had in the weight room. He's made tremendous strides there. He looks fabulous on the ice, just the growth in his game and his maturity level dealing with him one on one in our communications."

Pearson said Michigan will have to keep its focus through an unprecedented season, with four of the NHL's top five draft picks on its roster in Power, No. 2 Matty Beniers (Seattle), No. 4 Luke Hughes (New Jersey) and No. 5 Kent Johnson (Columbus).

"All these guys have been drafted by NHL teams, and they're going to be at our games, too," Pearson said. "They're going to want to talk to their players or property, however you want to describe it. But we've had that before."

Power's reasons for returning to Michigan and becoming the first No. 1 choice since 2006 to temporarily pass on the NHL are well-documented: A chance to play in front of fans at legendary Yost Arena; a chase of a national title after Michigan was knocked out of the NCAAs by a Covid-19 outbreak just prior to a first-round game; and the whole college experience itself.