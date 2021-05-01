 Skip to main content
Sabres' top goalie prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen exits game with injury
Sabres' top goalie prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen exits game with injury

Sabres Bruins Hockey

Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen blocks a shot against the Bruins' Nick Ritchie during the first period Saturday in TD Garden. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

 Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

BOSTON – The save seemed like a routine play until Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen showed obvious signs of pain.

Luukkonen, the Buffalo Sabres' promising rookie goaltender, glided to the left post, but the movement caused his torso to lean over his left leg. The 22-year-old fell backward, grabbed at his left leg and scrambled in the crease until time expired in the second period Saturday in TD Garden.

Luukkonen stopped 26 of 29 shots and was replaced by Dustin Tokarski with the Sabres trailing 3-1. 

Luukkonen was helped off the ice, unable to put pressure on his left leg and did not return to the game. A second-round draft pick in 2017, Luukkonen made a third consecutive start and his fourth in the National Hockey League. He had a .908 save percentage entering the finale in Boston. 

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

