Zach Benson won't have to wait long to wear a Sabres jersey and learn more about the organization that drafted him Wednesday night in Nashville.

Benson, the Sabres' top choice with the 13th pick in the NHL draft, headlines the club's roster for its development camp, which begins Sunday and ends Thursday with a 3-on-3 tournament.

The 35-player roster includes the eight players drafted by the Sabres this week in Nashville — including Clarence's Gavin McCarthy — and Russian defenseman Nikita Novikov, who recently signed an entry-level contract with Buffalo and is expected to be in Rochester next season.

Russian winger Viktor Neuchev, who will also be with the Amerks in the fall, is attending his first development camp since he was drafted in the third round last summer. Defenseman Ryan Johnson, a first-round draft pick in 2019, is back for a second consecutive year after completing his career at the University of Minnesota and signing an entry-level contract with Buffalo.

Center Noah Ostlund, who the Sabres drafted 16th overall in 2022, is back at development camp before spending another season in Sweden. He signed a one-year contract to play for Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League.

The Sabres' first on-ice session in LECOM Harborcenter will be a practice from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by another from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. The group is off Tuesday for the Fourth of July before skating again from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and the 3-on-3 competition is at 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Each is free and open to the public.

Each of the prospects who competed in Rochester's recent playoff run won't be in attendance. General Manager Kevyn Adams didn't want to disrupt their summer training so soon after the Amerks' loss in the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference final to the eventual-champion Hershey Bears. The only exception is Russian winger Aleksandr Kisakov, who did not appear in a game during Rochester's postseason.

Adams made the same decision with 2022 top draft choice Matt Savoie, who joined the Amerks during their playoff run after he and Benson led the Winnipeg Ice to the Western Hockey League championship.

Defenseman Vsevelod Komarov, who recently signed an entry-level contract with Buffalo, isn't attending because his junior club, the Quebec Remperts, had along postseason that included the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship and the coveted Memorial Cup.

Here's the complete roster:

Forwards (19): Zach Benson, Matteo Costantini, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Aaron Huglen, Gustav Karlsson, Aleksandr Kisakov, Jakub Konecny, Viljami Marjala, Ethan Miedema, Olivier Nadeau, Noah Ostlund, Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson, Jake Richard, Stiven Sardarian, Lawson Sherk, Linus Sjodin, William Von Barnekow, Anton Wahlberg.

Defensemen (11): Chris Jandric, Ryan Johnson, Sean Keohane, Mats Lindgren, Albert Lyckasen, Gavin McCarthy, Nash Nienhuis, Nikita Novikov, Norwin Panocha, Nicolas Savoie, Max Strbak.

Goalies (5): Nathan Airey, Josh Fleming, Topias Leinonen, Scott Ratzlaff and TJ Semptimphelter.