Sabres to put Rick Jeanneret banner in the rafters as part of April 1 tribute
Sabres to put Rick Jeanneret banner in the rafters as part of April 1 tribute

Rick Jeanneret (copy)

Sabres play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret is celebrating his 51st season with the club.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Rick Jeanneret will forever reside in the top shelf of the KeyBank Center rafters.

The retiring Buffalo Sabres broadcaster will be the toast of the town prior to the team's April 1 game against the Nashville Predators, as he will be honored in an "RJ Night" ceremony that will culminate in a banner-raising honoring his career to join the franchise's retired numbers.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica banner upon entering the building. There will be tributes throughout the night to Jeanneret's career, which was highlighted by his 2012 nod as the Foster Hewitt Award winner by the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Jeanneret is in his 51st and final season behind the microphone for the Sabres and is doing a schedule of around 20 games the club has dubbed "RJ's Final Call." It concludes with the season finale April 29 against Chicago. He joined the Sabres broadcast team in 1971 and is now the longest-tenured announcer in the NHL

Jeanneret's banner will join those honoring seven players (Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin, Rene Robert, Tim Horton, Danny Gare, Pat LaFontaine and Dominik Hasek) as well as original owners Seymour H. Knox III and Northrup R. Knox. 

