Sabres to put Rick Jeanneret banner in the rafters as part of April 1 tribute

Rick Jeanneret will forever reside in the top shelf of the KeyBank Center rafters.

The retiring Buffalo Sabres broadcaster will be the toast of the town prior to the team's April 1 game against the Nashville Predators, as he will be honored in an "RJ Night" ceremony that will culminate in a banner-raising honoring his career to join the franchise's retired numbers.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica banner upon entering the building. There will be tributes throughout the night to Jeanneret's career, which was highlighted by his 2012 nod as the Foster Hewitt Award winner by the Hockey Hall of Fame.