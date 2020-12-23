Sabres to open shortened season at home with games against Washington

The Sabres will play each of their divisional opponents eight times, preventing Jack Eichel and company from reigniting their rivalry with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who will compete in an all-Canadian Division.

In another effort to limit travel, the NHL structured each team’s schedule to include back-to-backs and as many as three consecutive games against the same team. The Sabres have eight such back-to-backs, including one against the Capitals to open the season, and are scheduled to play the Devils for three consecutive games from April 6-9 with one game in Buffalo and two in New Jersey.

The Sabres’ first encounter with the NHL’s enhanced safety protocols on the road – including a 50-person traveling party and no contact with the general public – will occur in Philadelphia with games against the Flyers on Jan. 18 and 19.

There are no more than four consecutive games at home or on the road.

The Sabres’ first game against Alexis Lafreniere, the most recent first overall draft pick, is expected to occur in New York when they play the Rangers on Jan. 26.

