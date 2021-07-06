Sabres to meet with presumed No. 1 pick Owen Power as draft prep intensifies

While Power showed enough to fortify his draft stock, there is more that he wants to accomplish at that level. The Wolverines did not release him to compete for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, and his college season was cut short because of a Covid-19 positive test on the team prior to the first NCAA Tournament game.

Power explained that a normal college hockey season is one of the reasons why he prefers to return to school for one more season, but ultimately, the NHL team selecting Power will have a say in what’s best for his development.

“I wouldn’t say I’m committed to going back to school,” said Power. “I mean, I’m probably leaning towards it right now. But that’s obviously something that I have to talk to with whatever team drafts me, so it’ll be kind of something that I’ll look into more once I get drafted.”

On the ice, returning to Michigan would guarantee Power a significant workload, including time on the Wolverines’ top power play, whereas an immediate jump to Buffalo would likely come with a significant cut in ice time. After all, Dahlin quarterbacks the Sabres’ top power play, and Power may have to start his NHL career on a third defense pairing.