Sabres to lean on Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson at center with Casey Mittelstadt out

“Tage has progressed through the season and continues to progress,” Granato said after practice Thursday. “That’s a positive. Dylan has been on a surge. … He’s been on a seven- or eight-game surge here to a new career-high level for him. It’s nice that those two are still trending very well in the right direction. You’re not going to replace Mittsy, because Mittsy’s on our team. … You do what you have to in the interim, and those are definitely two guys to lean on.”

Thompson, 24, has a team-high 10 goals and is tied for second with 16 points while leading all Sabres forwards in average ice time (17:36) across 25 games. At 6-foot-7, Thompson is difficult to knock off the puck and he’s learned how to find space in the offensive zone. He leads Buffalo with 76 shots on goal and is tops in on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey.com. Thompson also is averaging a team-high 20.16 individual shot attempts per 60 minutes at 5-on-5.

Thompson spent the first 145 games of his NHL career, and all his time in the American Hockey League, on the wing. A move to center has allowed Thompson to play to his strengths. He’s no longer restricted to skating along the wall.